Massive New Estate Of Tyler Perry Said To Include Private Airport

Ah, the glamourous, enviable lifestyles of the rich and famous. The multi-talented and multi-titled director, producer, and actor Tyler Perry appears to be adding a private airport to his enormous 1,200-acre estate near Atlanta, according to TMZ.

The estate, which Perry has been designing and building for approximately the past five years, includes a 35,000-square-foot mega mansion and a huge in-ground lap pool. Photos and video footage obtained by TMZ show rows of trees lining what appears to be a runway for a private airport, presumably for the takeoff and landing of his private jet, a Gulfstream III.

According to Flyxo.com, Perry’s private jet is “equipped with a 42-inch HD LCD screen, Blu-ray players, satellite TV, theater lighting, iPod docking stations and electronically controlled window shades, among other amenities. Perry’s jet also features a compact kitchen and conference hall.”

And with his billionaire status, why not go all out with all the luxury amenities needed to make his hectic life more convenient?

Perry’s plans for the land are also said to include turning some of it into an organic farm with horses and other animals, which he hopes his six-year-old son will be able to enjoy.

The estate is nestled in a wooded area within close enough proximity to Perry’s 330-acre Atlanta film studio, Tyler Perry Studios, but far enough to allow him the privacy necessary for a seven-figure celebrity. Built on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson Army Base, the studio is the largest in the United States and contains 12 sound stages, each named after Black pioneers in the film industry.

“The studio was once a Confederate army base,” Perry said during a 2019 BET Awards acceptance speech, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “which meant that there were Confederate soldiers on that base plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negros enslaved. Now that land is owned by one Negro.”

