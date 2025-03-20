Thousands of TikTok users love a New York City-based influencer’s birthday staycation with her female friends at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s TWA Hotel, located in Terminal 5.

As “the friend that’s always traveling,” influencer Naeche Vicent – known as Naeche Nina online – celebrated turning 27 at the noteworthy stay known for its striking red accents and beautiful interior design. In an early March post, the TikToker said her airport slumber party was “absolutely iconic.”

Shortly after arriving, a hired photographer captured Naeche during a birthday photoshoot. Additionally, the staycation was filled with great views, swimming in the heated rooftop pool, enjoying a surprisingly delicious hotel dinner, and nightcaps at an onsite cocktail lounge in a stationed plane.

The ladies explore the hotel’s various nooks and crannies, including the Twister Room and the 1960s hair salon exhibit. Later, the group partied and played games in the Presidential Suite, which was decorated with tons of red balloons for Naeche’s birthday.

What Else Is There To Know About The Travel-Themed Birthday Staycation?

Naeche went all out to make her travel-themed birthday celebration come to life. Before going to the airport hotel, the friends arrived at the TikToker’s apartment for breakfast and to receive their “Naeche Nina Airlines” boarding passes. The idea was for it to feel like the group was at an airport lounge. Then, the crew rode in style to the TWA Hotel via a luxe Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that the influencer rented as an “airport shuttle.”

As gifts, all the guests received cute travel pouches with perfume, a compact mirror, a customized bag tag, and skincare travel essentials.

Can You Go To The TWA Hotel Without Staying There?

Yes, you can visit the TWA Hotel without having to stay overnight. Daytripper reservations include a hotel room and are available for a minimum of four hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The maximum amount of time you can spend exploring the hotel with a Daytripper booking is 12 hours. Also, note that there’s a cover charge to access the infinity pool and Pool Bar dining option.

The TWA Hotel’s 75-minute guided tours cover museum exhibits, the 1962 TWA Flight Center, and the immense event venue. If you’re interested in the tour, register in advance. You may also see vintage flight crew uniforms, in-flight menus, travel posters, and more.

Daytrippers can also use the 10,000-square-foot hotel gym. For food and drinks, enjoy the TWA Hotel’s Sunken Lounge, Paris Café, Pool Bar, Food Hall, or Connie cocktail lounge.