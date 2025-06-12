President Donald Trump has officially launched a website allowing wealthy foreign nationals to join a waiting list for his much-anticipated $5 million “Trump Card” visa program. The program aims to offer a fast track to U.S. citizenship for those willing to pay the hefty price tag.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the website launch through his Truth Social platform, declaring, “FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!” and directing interested applicants to visit TrumpCard.gov.

The site features an image of the actual gold card, complete with Trump’s photograph and signature. It allows wealthy investors worldwide to register their interest in what Trump has described as a “beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.” The administration hopes this initiative will attract substantial foreign investment while creating a new revenue stream for the government.

The website currently collects basic information from potential applicants, including their names, regions, and whether they’re applying as individuals or businesses. After submission, users receive confirmation that they’ll “be the first to hear when access opens.”

How The Trump Card Works

The Gold Card program distinguishes itself from existing immigration pathways with its territorial tax structure, which would tax recipients only on income earned within the United States rather than their global earnings. This feature makes it particularly attractive to ultra-wealthy international investors who wish to maintain their global business interests while gaining access to the U.S.

The Trump administration has suggested that the Gold Card could replace the existing EB-5 visa program, which currently requires investments of $800,000 to $1 million, plus job creation requirements. However, some experts believe both programs could coexist.

“EB-5 appeals to families seeking permanent U.S. residency, often funding the $800K through savings or asset sales, with the expectation of capital return. In contrast, the Gold Card is designed for ultra-wealthy global citizens willing to pay a nonrefundable $5 million for optional U.S. residency and favorable tax treatment,” explains Ashok Kumar Adusumilli, director of EB5Resources.com, to Newsweek.

Trump first announced the Gold Card concept in February, claiming it would grant holders the same privileges as Green Card holders with permanent U.S. residency. The president has maintained that Congressional approval isn’t necessary for the program since it offers an expedited path to citizenship rather than outright citizenship purchase.