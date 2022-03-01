Top 5 Celebrity Vacation Destinations
Want to travel like your favorite pop star or a Hollywood legend? Here’s a look at the top five celebrity vacation spots from around the world.

1. The French Riviera

Elton John, Tom Cruise, and Johnny Depp adore the French Riviera. This popular summer getaway lies along the coast of Monaco and features warm weather, famous beaches, and Monte Carlo’s casino—the historic playground for celebrities worldwide.

2. St. Barts

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, Beyonce, and Jay-Z are no strangers to the beauty that is St. Barts. 22 white-sand beaches, prestigious designer shops, excellent restaurants, and a harbor surrounded by luxurious celebrity yachts makes St. Barts a destination for a true aficionado of luxury experiences.

3. Maui, Hawaii

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Oprah, and Britney Spears – love to vacation in Maui. It has miles of relaxing beaches, more than any other Hawaiian island.

4. Aspen, Colorado

The city of Aspen, Colorado, has many celebrity visitors every year. Celebrities including Mariah Carey, Kate Hudson, and Will Smith have enjoyed the slopes of Aspen. Although it’s a ski town in the winter, it’s also a great place to visit in the summer.

5. Dubai, UAB

Lately, Dubai has attracted celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber. These stars love to spend time in Dubai, known for its luxury accommodations and breathtaking skyline. The city’s shopping districts also draw millions of tourists every year!

