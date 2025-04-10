Most travelers prioritize lavishly large vacation accommodations whenever possible. However, unique tiny hotel rooms across the world provide experiences worth considering, even if only for the epic travel story you’ll get to tell.

The small but mighty stays below pack just as much character as any spacious stay. They’re perfect for travelers who are minimalistic, simply need a place to rest their heads, or are looking for out-of-the-box accommodations.

City Hub

Locations: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, and Reykjavík.

This stay offers pod-style tiny hotel rooms with some extra wiggle room. At CityHub, guests enjoy a king-size bed that they can sit up in, organic cotton bedding, color adjustable lighting, Bluetooth pairing for music streaming, and enough room for some closet space. Each pod sleeps up to two people. There are lofted options and those that don’t require climbing up steps. Visitors can wear their CityHub “kimono” to and from the shared bathroom (one for women and one for men), which includes soap, shampoo, towels, and hair dryers. There’s also a shared kitchenette where travelers can warm up meals or “prepare quick snacks.” In “The Hangout” area, feel free to lounge, work, and even make new friends.

Before Your Go: All the locations are cashless.

Dasparkhotel

Henning Rogge / Emscherkunstweg / Dasparkhotel

Locations: Two in Germany (Bernepark, Hof Emscher-Auen) and one in Austria (Ottensheim)

Dasparkhotel is definitely one of the more quirky and unique accommodations on this list. Your stay will be inside a repurposed drain pipe. Despite how that may sound, your concrete hideaway will include a double bed, cozy bedding, storage space for your luggage, and electrical outlets for your devices. You’ll also have just enough room to stand up straight and stretch before or after a long day of city adventuring. Dining and bathroom facilities vary across sites. Reservations at the Austria location are free (if you can snag one), and bookings at the two German locations are €20 per night.

Before You Go: This accommodation is best for minimalistic travelers who prefer sustainable stays. Visit if you only need the basics for a simple retreat.

Free Spirit Spheres

Location: Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

Take the time to nature bathe and become a creature of the forest in one of these spheres suspended within the trees. Three options are available at this magical treehouse resort: Luna, Melody, and Eryn. The window-filled orbs will feel surprisingly homey, outfitted with filtered water, electrical heat, basic dishes, a speaker system, coffee, and tea. Just outside of the suspended treehouse is an outhouse with an electrical composting toilet. The site has a shared “bathhouse facility.” While on Vancouver Island, you’ll be able to enjoy all of its outdoor activities, including hiking, skiing, snowboarding, fishing, paddling, swimming, and more.

Before You Go: Onsite is equipped with bedding, towels, and a “complimentary snack basket” per booking.

Skylodge Adventure Suites

marktucan / Getty Images

Location: The Sacred Valley of Cuzco, Peru

This is hands down one of the best tiny hotel room options for adventurous travelers and groups. Spend a night suspended on the side of a mountain and wake up to some of the most breathtaking views you’ll ever experience. Inside your completely transparent capsule suite are four beds (sleeps up to eight), cotton sheets, and quilts. Each suite has a dining area and private bathroom. Curtains are provided for privacy when you’re not enjoying the views. The capsules are 8 feet in height and width, so everyone in your party will be able to move around freely.

Before You Go: The suites do not have showers, and guests are encouraged to wear thermal clothing for/during the experience. Getting to Skylodge requires a hike or climb, followed by a zip-line descent.

9h nine hours

Benard / Andia / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Location: Throughout Japan (various locations in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, and Miyagi)

This is the ideal stay for travelers interested in sleep tourism. At a 9h nine hours location, visitors can “refresh, rest, and get ready for what lies ahead.” The tiny hotel rooms are cocoon-like, “capsule” units where you’ll sleep. Onsite, guests will find bathroom necessities for freshening up or getting ready for bed. Some locations will provide their guests with a “fitscan” report, including information on their snoring, sleep duration, heart rate, and “instances of apnea.”

Before You Go: Depending on the size of your luggage, you may have to leave it at the front desk or keep it at a “luggage drop” at the airport.