As one of the top destinations for couples, Costa Rica takes love and romance to another level. You and your significant other will be spoiled for choice. Costa Rica offers relaxation, adventure, intimate dining experiences, and much more to make it unique for different couples. From volcano views to dreamy sunset cruises, this guide highlights the most romantic activities to enjoy in this tropical paradise.

1. Soak In Natural Hot Springs Near Arenal Volcano

Osmany Mederos / Pexels

The hot springs near Arenal Volcano provide an intimate atmosphere for couples looking to unwind. The naturally heated waters, enriched with minerals from the volcanic activity, create a therapeutic and rejuvenating experience. The springs are surrounded by vegetation, enhancing the feeling of privacy and romance. You will soak in warm, soothing waters while listening to the sounds of the jungle, with the Arenal Volcano as your backdrop.

Location & Hours: La Fortuna; open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

La Fortuna; open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Cost Range: Approximately $70–$100 per person.

Approximately $70–$100 per person. Pro Tip: Consider visiting during the evening to enjoy the soothing waters under the starlit sky for a more romantic and secluded experience.

2. Embark On A Sunset Catamaran Cruise

Jan Moser / Pexels

There’s something inherently romantic about sailing across the Pacific Ocean at sunset. A sunset catamaran cruise is the right experience for couples who want to relax while enjoying coastal views. These cruises typically include open bars, gourmet appetizers, and opportunities to spot dolphins, sea turtles, and even whales, depending on the season. Some tours even include snorkeling stops, allowing couples to explore the underwater world together before watching the sunset with a drink in hand.

Location & Hours: Departures from Tamarindo and Playa Flamingo; cruises typically run from 1:00 p.m. to sunset.

Departures from Tamarindo and Playa Flamingo; cruises typically run from 1:00 p.m. to sunset. Cost Range: Around $85–$100 per person.

Around $85–$100 per person. Pro Tip: Book in advance, especially during peak seasons, to secure a spot on the boat, and consider a private cruise for a more exclusive experience.

3. Dine At Sentido Norte Restaurant

Alexandra Folster / Pexels

Sentido Norte is an excellent choice for couples seeking a romantic and intimate dining experience. Located in Las Catalinas, this oceanfront restaurant’s views of the Pacific Ocean make it an ideal spot for a sunset dinner. The ambiance is warm and elegant, with candlelit tables and an open-air design that allows you to feel the gentle ocean breeze. The menu is crafted with locally sourced ingredients. You will taste exquisite dishes like freshly caught seafood, premium steaks, and tropical-inspired cocktails.

Location & Hours: Las Catalinas; open for dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Las Catalinas; open for dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Cost Range: Entrées range from $25–$50.

Entrées range from $25–$50. Pro Tip: Reserve a table on the terrace to enjoy unobstructed ocean views and arrive early to catch the sunset.

4. Experience A Private Beach Dinner

Asad Photo Maldives

Think of a secluded beach, soft candlelight, and a private chef preparing a gourmet meal just for you and your partner. A private beach dinner is one of the most romantic experiences a couple can have in Costa Rica. Many resorts along the coast offer this service. Here, you can enjoy fresh seafood, fine wine, and a personalized menu tailored to your preferences. The sound of gentle waves, the cool ocean breeze, and the starlit sky create the perfect setting for an intimate and unforgettable evening.

Location & Hours: Available at select resorts in Montezuma and Manuel Antonio; dinner times vary.

Available at select resorts in Montezuma and Manuel Antonio; dinner times vary. Cost Range: Approximately $150–$300 per couple.

Approximately $150–$300 per couple. Pro Tip: Contact the resort in advance to customize your menu and add special touches like flowers or a personal message in the sand.

5. Explore The Monteverde Cloud Forest

Florian Delée / Unsplash

Monteverde Cloud Forest is a dreamy destination for couples who love nature and adventure. Often shrouded in mist, this ecosystem is home to diverse wildlife, including rare birds, monkeys, and vibrant orchids. Walking hand-in-hand along the suspension bridges, surrounded by towering trees and the sound of exotic birds, is a magical experience. For adventurous couples, there are thrilling activities like zip-lining through the canopy or guided night walks to see nocturnal creatures.

Location & Hours: Monteverde; open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monteverde; open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cost Range: Entrance fees are about $26 per person.

Entrance fees are about $26 per person. Pro Tip: Hire a local guide to enhance your experience with insights into the ecosystem and to help spot hidden wildlife.

6. Indulge In A Couples’ Spa Treatment

Jonathan Borba / Pexels

Many resorts in Costa Rica offer spa treatments designed specifically for couples. Experience a side-by-side massage in an open-air pavilion with the sound of crashing waves or the soft melodies of the rainforest in the background. These spas often use natural ingredients such as volcanic clay, tropical fruit extracts, and essential oils for an enhanced sensory experience. Other treatments may include hydrotherapy, body scrubs, or aromatherapy sessions.

Location & Hours: Available at luxury resorts nationwide; hours vary.

Available at luxury resorts nationwide; hours vary. Cost Range: Packages range from $200–$400 per couple.

Packages range from $200–$400 per couple. Pro Tip: Book your spa session during the afternoon to unwind before dinner or sunset activities.

7. Participate In A Wine Tasting Tour

Cup of Couple / Pexels

Costa Rica may not be world-famous for its wine, but a few excellent vineyards in the Central Valley provide couples with a unique wine-tasting experience. A guided tour through these vineyards allows you to learn about the winemaking process while sampling a selection of locally produced wines. Many of these tours include gourmet cheese pairings, making for an elegant and intimate outing. The setting of the vineyards, with their rolling hills and scenic views, adds to the romance of the experience.

Location & Hours: Central Valley; tours typically run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Central Valley; tours typically run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Cost Range: Around $50–$100 per person.

Around $50–$100 per person. Pro Tip: Pair your wine-tasting experience with a visit to a nearby coffee plantation to explore Costa Rica’s diverse flavors.

8. Take A Scenic Helicopter Tour

Spencer Watson / Unsplash

A helicopter tour over Costa Rica’s landscapes provides couples with an exhilarating way to take in the country’s beauty from above. These tours offer aerial views of rainforests, active volcanoes, coastlines, and waterfalls. You can choose a short flight over Arenal Volcano or an extended journey over the Nicoya Peninsula.

Location & Hours: Departures from San José and Liberia; flight times vary.

Departures from San José and Liberia; flight times vary. Cost Range: Prices can range from $250–$500 per person.

Prices can range from $250–$500 per person. Pro Tip: Opt for a sunset tour to witness the landscape bathed in golden light for a truly romantic experience.

9. Enjoy A Horseback Ride On The Beach

Leonardo Rossatti / Pexels

A sunset horseback ride along the beaches of Costa Rica is a classic romantic experience. Several coastal towns, such as Jaco and Tamarindo, have guided horseback tours that take you along scenic trails and the shoreline. Riding along the water’s edge with the waves lapping at your horse’s hooves, surrounded by the colors of a setting sun, creates a dreamlike moment to share with your partner.

Location & Hours: Tours are available in regions like Guanacaste and Jaco; they typically take place in the late afternoon.

Tours are available in regions like Guanacaste and Jaco; they typically take place in the late afternoon. Cost Range: Around $60–$100 per person.

Around $60–$100 per person. Pro Tip: Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes, and bring a hat and sunscreen for sun protection.

10. Stay In A Secluded Eco-Lodge

Taynara Carvalho / Pexels

For couples seeking a truly private and immersive experience in nature, staying in a secluded eco-lodge is an excellent choice. Costa Rica has many eco-lodges that offer luxury accommodations while maintaining sustainable and eco-friendly practices. These lodges are often located in remote areas, surrounded by rainforests, waterfalls, or beaches. Waking up to the sounds of exotic birds and leaves rustling, enjoying an outdoor shower under the sky, and dining on fresh organic meals make for a true romantic getaway.

Location & Hours: Found in areas like Osa Peninsula and Nosara; check-in times vary.

Found in areas like Osa Peninsula and Nosara; check-in times vary. Cost Range: Nightly rates range from $200–$500 per couple.

Nightly rates range from $200–$500 per couple. Pro Tip: Choose an eco-lodge that offers private bungalows with ocean or jungle views for an extra special and secluded experience.

Costa Rica is an ideal escape for couples, where adventure meets relaxation in the most breathtaking settings. Soak in natural hot springs, sail into the sunset, or enjoy a candlelit dinner by the beach—every experience feels brand new and meaningful. With stunning landscapes, a welcoming culture, and endless activities, it’s a place that brings couples closer.