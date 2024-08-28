Yeah, you read that right. Traveling with an infant is nothing short of stressful. It’s an unconventional practice driven by the need for space and privacy. At first, it’s easy to understand the controversy of putting babies to bed in hotel closets when families travel. The closet isn’t a nursery, but pretty dang close when you’re in need of one.

When was the last time you checked into a hotel and saw accommodations for infants? It wasn’t until the recent years that hotel chains began offering very limited items like cribs, pack-n-plays, baby bathtubs, and bottle warmers. The last thing parents want to think about is how they are going to haul a stroller, crib, and everything else onto a plane or in the car. This is just one of the multiple reasons why families are hopping on the trend of putting babies to bed in hotel closets.

More Reasons Behind the Trend

We just mentioned the pain of traveling with everything your infant requires during your hotel stay. For any parent out there, you know how difficult it can be to keep your baby in a healthy routine when you are in a change of environment. If you don’t sleep in the same room as your baby at home, a hotel room isn’t going to give you this separation.

Especially in smaller hotel rooms, you’re squeezing in a bassinet between that uncomfortable corner chair and that unused work desk. Then dealing with any sun that peeps in through the window early in the morning which might wake your little one. Does your infant easily sleep through noises from the TV and popping some popcorn in the microwave? Don’t rely on this being the same for your stay at a hotel. These small spaces reverberate and amplify sounds within the room more than at home.

Concerns of Putting Babies to Bed in Hotel Closets

Photo Credit: RuslanDashinsky

Without a doubt, parents everywhere have been voicing their concerns about this trend and the safety of sleeping babies. And rightfully so, without knowing the complete system. The first raised flag is the ventilation issue. What hotel closet is equipped with adequate airflow, right? This can be taken care of depending on the kind of closet door by just leaving it slightly ajar. The small, enclosed space can mimic the womb-like environment that babies are used to.

Other people are chiming in, stating that this trend of putting babies to bed in hotel closets is an act of neglect. Without direct supervision, it is more difficult to quickly respond to any issues or distress the baby may experience. Another huge concern is the potential hazards that are in hotel closets. Clothing irons, ironing board, safe, clothes hangers and possibly shelf storage, takes up space and risks the protection of the sleeping baby.

Alternatives to Putting Babies to Bed in Hotel Closets

Are you still flabbergasted by this idea? That’s alright, it isn’t for every family. Thankfully, you have a few options for making traveling with your infant easier. Keep an eye out for a portable crib that is easy to travel with. Also, thanks to this trend, hotels everywhere are starting to hop on board and offer additional accommodations to comfort and protect your dreaming baby.