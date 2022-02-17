The Black Girl’s Guide To Backpacking

Black women and girls are traveling lighter, ditching the all-inclusive vacation for something more adventurous and this Black girl’s guide to backpacking is our way of affirming and supporting the shift in travel habits. With a notable representation of Black girls backpacking we find that there are brand new tips and travel hacks to share.

Whether thinking about what to pack to cater for Black haircare or skincare, or even thinking about how to maintain cultural habits while on the road, we have created this Black girl’s guide to backpacking just for you.

