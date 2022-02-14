Photo Credit: Photo Credit: RODNAE Productions
The Best Travel Credit Cards for 2022
Whether you are backpacking across Southeast Asia or living it up on the Amalfi Coast in lavish instagram worthy villas, when it comes to travel it’s important to get the most bang for your buck. One of the best ways to make your dollars work for you is a travel credit card. If you’re a professional traveler or you aspire to become one, here are the best travel credit cards in 2022 for the Black adventurer.
The Platinum American Express Card
If you love to travel to niche exotic destinations or you enjoy exclusive experiences The Platinum Card from American Express is definitely for you. Here are some perks that come along with the Platinum American Express Card:
- Enjoy airport lounges with access to complimentary meals and beverages across the world with a membership to Priority Pass
- Gold status to both hotel brands Marriott & Hilton – includes perks such as free breakfast, late check-out, & room upgrades if available
- No foreign transaction fees
There are plenty more perks and airline credits with the Platinum Card, however this card has one of the highest annual fees at $695. But if you’re a frequent traveler, the $695 fee is completely worth it.
Bank of America's Travel Rewards Card
For aspiring travelers and young professionals just getting started, Bank Of America’s Travel Rewards credit card is right for you. Imagine being able to pay for your first European getaway with points you’ve accrued from your everyday spending.
- Earn 1.5 points for every dollar spent
- As a new customer, you gain 25,000 points after spending $1000 in 90 days
- No annual fee
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is one of the most valued cards on the market.
- 60,000 introductory points after spending $4000 within the first 3 months
- $95 annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
You can also earn points daily on groceries, online food delivery services, and dining out. The Sapphire Preferred Card by Chase offers trip delay & baggage insurance as well purchase protection and extended warranties on eligible purchases.
Now’s the perfect time to apply for one of these offers before your spring break or summer get away. Save while you spend and earn enough points to make a second or even third trip this year.