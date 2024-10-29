Exploring Alaska’s wild beauty by the sea is all about timing – when is it too cold, and when will the prices for your Alaskan cruise skyrocket? . Knowing the best time of year for an Alaskan cruise helps you experience the state’s hauntingly beautiful northern lights, diverse wildlife (whales, seals, bald eagles), and massive glaciers at their peak. The cruise season runs from May to September, with each month offering unique highlights. Here’s a month-by-month guide to help you choose the best time for your Alaskan itinerary.

May: Early Season Beauty and Budget-Friendly Prices

May marks the start of Alaska’s cruise season, and it’s one of the best times to visit if you’re hoping to avoid the busiest crowds. Early May cruises offer a quieter, more peaceful trip, and since it’s not yet peak season, you can often find better prices and deals. The weather in May is generally mild, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 40°F to 55°F (4°C to 13°C) in coastal areas and a bit cooler in the interior. For springtime beauty and budding landscapes, May is an ideal month. Wildlife viewing is also excellent, as animals emerge from hibernation and birds begin to nest.

June: Longer Days and Great Wildlife Viewing

June is a popular time for Alaska cruises because of the long daylight hours, warm temperatures, and potential for wildlife sightings: whales, bears, and eagles are all a possibility. Glacier viewing is also spectacular in June, with many options for glacier excursions, often through guided tours via smaller boats, helicopters, or even seaplanes. Since June is the beginning of Alaska’s peak season, cruise availability can be limited, so it’s a good idea to book well in advance.

July: Peak Season and Prime Whale Watching

July is the height of the Alaska cruise season, and for good reason. Temperatures are at their warmest (55°F to 70°F during the day), making this month ideal for excursions and onshore activities (glacier trekking, dog sledding). Wildlife viewing is also at its advent in July, especially for whale watching, as humpback whales, orcas, and other marine life are plentiful due to seasonal migrations and favorable feeding conditions. Crowds are also at their highest, so if you plan to visit Alaska in July, booking early is essential. While prices can be higher due to demand, July delivers a top-tier Alaskan cruise experience.

August: Late Summer and Vibrant Fall Foliage

August is a fantastic time for photographers and nature lovers coveting a more serene cruise experience. This time of year is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy Alaska’s summer beauty with fewer crowds than in July. The weather remains warm, and the fall foliage begins to make its first appearance by late August. This month also continues to offer great wildlife viewing, with bear sightings becoming more frequent as they prepare for hibernation.

September: Fall Colors and Northern Lights Potential

Photo credit: Lorenzo Castagnone

For a unique twist on the Alaskan cruise experience, September offers fall colors, smaller crowds, and a chance to see the Northern Lights. As the season winds down, September cruises are typically more affordable and offer a quieter journey. While the temperatures begin to cool, the chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis makes September a popular time of year for tourists to cruise Alaska. It’s the best time to experience Alaska’s changing season and natural beauty without the peak-season crowds.

When is the Cheapest Month to Cruise to Alaska?

For the lowest rates during the ‘shoulder’ season of Alaskan tourism, April or May are the cheapest months to cruise to Alaska. You’ll also encounter fewer crowds, while still getting to enjoy wildlife and decent weather.

Travelers who want to head to Alaska for a little less money should consider booking flexible dates, and locking in those dates in advance. The further ahead you book your cabin, the cheaper your cruise to Alaska will be.

What is the Best Time of Year to See Whales on an Alaskan Cruise?

If you’re headed up north to view majestic whales in their natural habitat, spring and summer are ideal for whale watching on an Alaskan cruise. Many whale species that are local to the area will be breaching, feeding, or playing between April and September. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to catch sight of an adorable baby whale.

So, What Is the Best Month to Go to Alaska on a Cruise?

The best time of year for an Alaskan cruise depends on your preferences, whether it’s ideal weather, wildlife viewing, or seasonal colors. Each month offers a unique perspective on Alaska’s landscapes, making any time in the cruising season an experience custom-made to your preference. Plan ahead to secure your spot during your preferred season and get ready to embark on the Alaskan adventure.