The Best Destinations For Black Travelers In March

What more could you ask from a Central American country like Nicaragua? With access to mountains, volcanoes, historic towns, unmissable forests, and beaches rippled with waves for surfers and sun-seekers alike, it is a favorite travel destination for all types of travelers.

Nicaragua is a good destination for Black travelers hoping to enjoy a lesser-explored country in Central America. With an abundance of nature adventures to keep you going during this trip, the real appeal of Nicaragua during March is exploring the heart of the country, or even hiking Mombacho Volcano. This is considered the country’s dry season, (between February and April) so it is ideal for long days out getting lost in the nation’s abundant wonders.