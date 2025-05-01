Thailand’s entry procedures will change with the introduction of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC). According to Euronews, this mandatory requirement for all international travelers takes effect on May 1, 2025. The new system shifts from paper-based to digital processing. It aims to streamline immigration procedures at all entry points nationwide. Thailand aims to create faster and more efficient experiences for the millions of tourists who visit the Southeast Asian paradise each year.

Tourism authorities expect the new system to cut immigration processing times by up to 60 percent. This will allow travelers to spend less time in queues and more time enjoying Thailand’s offerings. The digital transformation is part of Thailand’s initiative to enhance its tourism infrastructure. Furthermore, Thailand wants to maintain its position as one of Asia’s premier travel destinations amid increasing regional competition. The change affects all foreign nationals, regardless of whether they enter the Land of Smiles by air, land, or sea.

Who Needs To Complete The Thailand Digital Arrival Card?

Every foreign passport holder planning to visit Thailand must complete the digital form, including tourists on short stays, business travelers, and long-term residents. The only exceptions apply to travelers who are merely transiting through Thailand without passing through immigration control and those entering using a Border Pass for specific border zones. Thai citizens are exempt from this requirement as they follow separate immigration procedures.

Travelers can access and submit the Thailand Digital Arrival Card through the Immigration Bureau’s official website. The application window opens three days before the planned arrival date, giving visitors ample time to complete the process before departure. Each traveler must submit individual information, including passport details, flight information, accommodation address, and contact details for their stay in Thailand.

The shift to digital processing brings multiple advantages for travelers and Thai authorities. Immigration officials gain access to visitor information before arrival, enabling faster verification and reduced processing times at borders. Travelers enjoy shorter queues and a more pleasant arrival experience. The paperless approach also supports Thailand’s environmental initiatives by eliminating millions of paper forms that were previously used annually.