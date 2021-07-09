State Of Tennessee Giving Away 10,000 Flight Vouchers Through Tourism Campaign

Tennessee will pay for 10,000 flight vouchers in an effort to boost tourism to the state as part of its Tennessee On Me initiative, according to Thrillist. This weekend, Governor Bill Lee announced the program via Twitter, where he explained that he is teaming up with country music singer Brad Paisley to bring visitors back to major Tennessee cities.

“The state’s buying all these airline tickets and giving them away to anybody who books two nights in a hotel room to come to Tennessee. So it’s ‘Tennessee on me,'” said Gov. Lee in a promotional video featuring him and Paisley.

“Tennessee on Gov. Lee,” added Paisley.

In order to qualify for a flight voucher, you must first book your vacation package through the Visit Music City website. Your travel dates must be from July 11 to December 30, 2021, and your flight must be with American, Delta, or Southwest Airlines bound for either Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, or Nashville.

Your hotel stay must also be booked with one of over 60 participating hotels, and it must include an overnight stay on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Packages must be paid in full, and the $250 voucher is issued per package, not per person. So, if you’re planning to travel with a family or friend, you’ll only receive one flight voucher.

According to Amanda Murphy, a spokesperson for Tennessee’s department of tourism, the goal for the program is to provide a needed boost to the state’s lagging number of visitors. The state hopes the initiative will bring people back and be the beginning of a tourism boom.

“While much of the state is seeing pre-pandemic or higher levels of hotel occupancy, challenges remain in our big cities who still feel the loss of conventions, business, and international travel,” said Murphy.

Book your Tennessee trip now while supplies last at https://www.visitmusiccity.com/tennesseeonme. Learn more at http://TennesseeOnMe.com.

