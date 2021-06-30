6 Super Foods From Africa That Will Boost Your Immune System

According to The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), countries in Africa disproportionately affected by acute food insecurity, increased during the pandemic. The institution attests that close to 98 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2020— or two out of three— and they were on the African continent.

Despite this worrying scenario, Africa holds a number of super foods and drinks that can provide important nutrients to the human immune system. On days like these, eating healthy has been proven to be more important than ever.

Travel Noire has compiled a list of 6 African superfoods you should try to enhance your health.