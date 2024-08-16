State fairs bring joy and whimsy to those who attend, especially younger crowds. They are a staple event and offer a greatenvironment for families looking to experience the excitement of a theme park without the hefty price tag.

While these fairs are typically located in rural areas, they can also be found in metropolitan settings. State fairs are held across the country and are seasonal, making it difficult for travelers to pinpoint the best options. To help, we’ve rounded up some of the top state fairs that are well worth the visit.

The Top 5 State Fairs

Oneisha Lee / Unsplash

State fairs are special for many reasons. Some of the most recognizable features include farm animals, fantastic performers, and carnival rides. While these are popular staples of the experience, there is much more to look forward to. Each state fair has its unique flair, making traveling to see them an adventure in itself. State fairs operate at different times and offer varied experiences.

Tennessee State Fair

The Tennessee State Fair, also known as the Wilson County Fair, is an exciting seasonal event for locals. Travelers who want to experience this event should plan to visit Tennessee in August, as the fair runs from August 15 to 24 this year. It offers standard fair rides and entertaining competitions, but there are also other activities for visitors. Attendees can enjoy live music, an antique car show, a bike ride across the county, and even a husband-calling competition. The fair is known for the Made in Tennessee Building, which showcases exhibits from all 95 of the state’s counties.

The Great New York State Fair

This fair in Syracuse attracts large crowds and has a rich history dating back to 1841. It’s a local favorite and has even drawn celebrity entertainers. For example, this year, visitors can enjoy performances by NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean. In addition to traditional carnival attractions, the fair offers unique treats like wine slushies and fried alligator snacks. This year’s fair is scheduled for August 21 to September 2.

Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is an iconic and historic event, first held in 1854. It has since inspired Broadway musicals, a novel, and three movies. The fair is a popular choice for both children and adults, offering a variety of rides, competitions, and shows. Foodies will also find plenty to enjoy, with over 60 foods available on a stick. This year’s fair runs from August 8 to 18, and travelers should be sure to see the famous Butter Cow Sculpture.

Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is the ultimate foodie adventure, known for its rich history of quirky confections. For years, competitions like “Sporkies and Drinkies” have spurred the creation of unique food and drinks. The fair still offers the Original Cream Puff, and this year featured creations like the Glazed Donut Coffee Float. Guests can also enjoy agricultural demonstrations, pig races, and more. The 2024 fair took place from August 1 to 11.

California State Fair

Sacramento’s State Fair is a diverse event with plenty to do. It’s well known for its culinary offerings, challenges, and contests. Visitors can enjoy cooking demos, beer and wine tastings, corn dog eating contests, and pie-eating competitions. For those not planning to indulge, the fair offers wiener dog races, a classic car show, and an entertaining llama and alpaca dress-up pageant. This year’s event was held from July 12 to 28, but it’s well worth pre-planning a trip for next year.