Missouri is among the states devastated by tornadoes over the weekend across the Central United States, with more than 30 reported deaths in the region.

According to MSNBC, multiple tornadoes struck the St. Louis area, knocking out power for more than 80,000 residents. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a May 16 EF3 tornado hit the city with maximum winds of up to 152 mph. The storm left 5 people dead and damaged or destroyed an estimated 5,000 buildings. KSDK reported the tornado caused over $1 billion in damages.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a May 19 press release that he has requested emergency aid and assistance from President Joe Biden (note: the original article incorrectly stated Donald Trump). Kehoe also shared that he has been in contact with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Acting Administrator David Richardson.

As of May 20, the NWS placed St. Louis in a “slight risk” zone for severe storms, forecasting the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado or two—though the latter is considered unlikely.

Emergency Services Available In St. Louis

If you’re in St. Louis and in need of resources, there are several organizations offering immediate support:

City of St. Louis is providing real-time shelter updates, safety tips, and damage reporting tools on its official site.

is providing real-time shelter updates, safety tips, and damage reporting tools on its official site. Suite Soul is offering free 30-minute therapy sessions through the end of June for those impacted.

is offering free 30-minute therapy sessions through the end of June for those impacted. The RFC , a local business and lifestyle center, is giving free six-month memberships to displaced businesses. Priority will be given to those in critical need.

, a local business and lifestyle center, is giving free six-month memberships to displaced businesses. Priority will be given to those in critical need. Select St. Louis County Libraries may have free period supply kits with 25 feminine hygiene items. Some branches also offer Wi-Fi, public computers, phone charging stations, diapers and more.

may have free period supply kits with 25 feminine hygiene items. Some branches also offer Wi-Fi, public computers, phone charging stations, diapers and more. Annie Malone Children & Family Services is hosting a tornado relief event on May 25, featuring free food, toiletries, gift cards and on-site case management for families needing shelter, counseling or recovery help.

is hosting a tornado relief event on May 25, featuring free food, toiletries, gift cards and on-site case management for families needing shelter, counseling or recovery help. U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box Portable Storage to affected residents.

Ways You Can Help

Even if you’re not in the Midwest, there are ways to lend a hand:

Donate

United Way of Greater St. Louis is accepting donations through its Severe Storm/Tornado Relief Fund.

is accepting donations through its Severe Storm/Tornado Relief Fund. St. Louis Community Foundation is raising disaster relief funds via its Gateway Early Childhood Alliance Fund to support childcare centers.

is raising disaster relief funds via its Gateway Early Childhood Alliance Fund to support childcare centers. City Sprouts , a local children’s store, is accepting new or gently used children’s clothing, diapers and wipes through May 22.

, a local children’s store, is accepting new or gently used children’s clothing, diapers and wipes through May 22. City Foundry STL is hosting a Tornado Relief Fundraiser on May 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where you can donate non-perishable food for impacted families.

is hosting a Tornado Relief Fundraiser on May 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where you can donate non-perishable food for impacted families. Brick City Yoga is collecting pet supplies for the Center for Animal Rescue & Enrichment of St. Louis until May 24.

is collecting pet supplies for the Center for Animal Rescue & Enrichment of St. Louis until May 24. LOVEtheLOU , a local nonprofit, is collecting essential items at two drop-off sites and accepting volunteers.

, a local nonprofit, is collecting essential items at two drop-off sites and accepting volunteers. Verified GoFundMe pages are supporting individuals and families directly impacted by the storms.

Volunteer Opportunities

Several organizations urgently need helping hands:

St. Louis Early Childhood Tornado Response Team is coordinating cleanup and restoration support for childcare centers and families.

is coordinating cleanup and restoration support for childcare centers and families. St. Louis Area Diaper Bank needs volunteers to assist with tornado relief.

needs volunteers to assist with tornado relief. Action St. Louis and For the Culture STL are seeking volunteers to support neighbors during this critical time.

Whether you’re in the St. Louis area or far away, your support can make a difference. From volunteering your time to donating goods or funds, there are many ways to show up for the community in this moment of need.