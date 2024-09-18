There have been countless aviation incidents in recent weeks and months. With the impacts of the global IT outage, Boeing production safety issues, and escalating socio-economic conditions worldwide, there is much to be concerned about. However, travelers should always stay informed about what is happening in the travel industry to make wiser travel decisions. This is especially true if their chosen destination or airline is involved in headlining situations or current events. For example, a concerning incident just happened only a few days after two Delta planes collided at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Here is what we know about the most recent situation in Nashville, which nearly ended in a plane collision.

What Happened Between Southwest And Alaska Airlines

A runway scare between two commercial flights happened at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) on September 12. The near collision was caused by a surprising case of confusion around 9:15 a.m. local time, that Thursday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) incident report, an Alaska Airlines flight had issues with takeoff. Alaska Airlines Flight 369 was departing Nashville to reach Seattle. The airline’s pilot had received clearance for takeoff but soon realized that another plane was on the same runway. Southwest Airlines flight 2029, from Nashville to Jacksonville, was also cleared.

Both planes could not take off from the same point, or something disastrous might occur that would put the safety of the crew and passengers at risk. Flight 369 then aborted takeoff to avoid a collision with Southwest Flight 2029, according to CNN. This discontinued takeoff resulted in the Alaska Airlines flight taking the brunt of the impact of the sudden stop. The plane braked so hard that the crew reported blown tires, the FAA says. While no injuries have been reported, the cause of the situation and near collision is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Aftermath Of The Incident

NTSB is investigating the Sept. 12 runway incursion at Nashville International Airport involving Alaska Airlines flight 369, a Boeing 737 Max 9, and Southwest Airlines flight 2029, a Boeing 737-700. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 12, 2024

The situation between Southwest and Alaska Airlines has not been catastrophic but has raised questions about safety. Recently, there have been more and more safety concerns and incidents with major airlines. Another concern for travelers is that both planes involved in the near collision were Boeing aircraft. The Alaska Airlines plane – a Boeing 737 Max 9 – and the Southwest Airlines aircraft, a Boeing 737-700. Although Boeing was not long ago considered one of the top aircraft manufacturers in the world, it has recently encountered a lot of complications. Some travelers may assume that this incident is partially due to the involved aircraft even though there is surely a communication problem that occurred. Despite this, incidents like this will only heighten travelers’ awareness of airline and travel industry safety.