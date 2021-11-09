Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale.

The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.

This is perfect for anyone looking for a cheap way to get home early for the holidays or for a quick escape this season. Of course, there are some restrictions and blackout dates associated with this Southwest sale.

Tickets must be purchased for travel that is at least 21-days in advance. You must also travel on Tuesday or Wednesday only. According to the airline’s website, routes included are to the continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, and interisland Hawaii travel valid December 1 through December 15, 2021, and January 5 through March 9, 2022. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid December 1 through December 9, 2021, and January 10 through March 9, 2022. International travel valid December 1 through December 15, 2021, and January 5 through March 9, 2022.

You can view all rules and restrictions for the sale here.

We’ve checked out the sale list and wanted to let you know a few mention-worthy routes.

You can fly from New York to Chicago for $68, Los Angeles to Honolulu, Hawaii for only $99 one-way, and even Charlotte, NC to New Orleans for only $84.

There are tons of routes and options to play around with, but again, the cheapest fares will come for those who can depart their home airport on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hurry and grab your seat, TN fam. This low-price flight sale won’t be around much longer. And, if you are waiting on friends to travel, this may be your cue to take your first solo adventure. You can get tips and tricks for solo travel here.