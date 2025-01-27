Italy is an iconic destination that is extremely popular with global travelers. From its fragrant cuisine to the stunning sites of the country, there is no place on Earth like it. This European country is far from underrated, so the tourism infrastructure is well developed and there is no lack of opportunity. Travelers exploring Italy enjoy the rich culture, mild weather and unique landscapes. It’s wildly picturesque too, so whether the Dolomites, city center or canals are more your taste, you will have great photos to look back on.

While Italy has a reputation of being an extremely romantic place to visit, couples are not the only target audience for 2025 travel. The growing tourism industry in Italy has begun to attract solo travelers. It turns out more and more people are branching out to enjoy a trip alone. Solo travel can feel daunting since the whole itinerary (and budget) is based on one person and there are so many unfamiliar options. This is especially true for such popular places like Italy since travel influencers and citizen journalists are always sharing their two cents online. Still, there are ways to plan your dream vacation without going into an internet frenzy. Here is our run down of some of the most important things to remember while planning solo travel to Italy.

What To Know Before Booking Your Ticket

(Federico Beccari/Unsplash)

Getting to your destination is half the battle, but there are ways to get around inconvenient and expensive travel experiences. For international solo travelers, it is wise to avoid flying into small regional airports. Although this route may be appealing to avoid crowds, germs and long lines, there are more perks to flying into a major airport. This will save money since smaller airports are typically not very close to tourist safe areas, city centers or as many hotels. Also, the small regional airports will likely have less airlines to choose from and not as many flight options. Landing in Italy from different countries (especially those outside of Europe), via major airports saves on cost and can make solo travel much more convenient. Some of the best airports to fly into are Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Milan Malpensa (MXP).

Best Time To Visit Italy as a Solo Traveler

The best time to visit Italy for a solo trip is dependent on personal preferences. There are two top seasons to visit overall, which offer some of the best weather, sightseeing opportunities and tourism experiences. If you don’t mind crowds (depending on where you’re traveling to in Italy), then the popular tourism season during summer might be for you. June to August is considered the peak for a reason – these months have the most beach appropriate weather, perfect for sunbathing! Otherwise, spring may be a better bet for mild weather conditions and way less crowds. Solo “slow travelers” interested in a more peaceful and relaxed pace during their trip should visit between April and June.

Getting Around the European Paradise

(Raul Taciu/Unsplash)

The easiest way to get around Italy is on foot. Even just taking walking or biking tours around popular areas instead of constantly going to and fro with ride sharing apps can help solo travelers save money. This also is a better way to explore the culture and meet locals. If walking most places is not your style or you need better accessibility options, public transport is great and affordable, as it generally is in Europe. The metro or buses are popular, but the latter are best for use in and out of cities. Solo travelers who are exploring different regions of Italy will need to use the train. The most economical way to get around this way is with a rail pass, whether that’s for the regional or high speed trains.

Safety Tips for Solo Travelers in Italy

It’s important to note that Italy is generally considered to be a very safe place and is popular with solo travelers. But still, it’s good to look into safety precautions anywhere you go since there are different threats in different destinations. Solo travelers in particular should remember to always practice basic safety precautions like being vigilant, securing personal belongings and staying in well-lit areas if you go out at night. More specifically, those adventuring alone in Italy should be careful and learn basic Italian phrases, be aware of tourist scams and keep emergency contact information accessible at all times.