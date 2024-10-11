As long as there are daring explorers, the travel industry will continue to provide new trends. There’s a new craze in travel, dubbed “scream tourism,” taking thrill-seekers on a trip to the most haunted and horrifying destinations across the United States. These venues guarantee genuine terror at historic haunted houses and other immersive horror experiences year-round. Let’s explore the top 10 spooky destinations for scream tourism in the US.

Talon Falls Screampark – Paducah/Melber, Kentucky

Located in the eerie woods of Kentucky, Talon Falls Screampark has been delivering top-tier scares for over 25 years. This massive 50-acre horror playground features multiple themed attractions. Guest enjoy the main Talon Falls haunt, the Blood Creek Haunted Hayride, and the Carnival of Evil. The park’s reputation for intense, immersive experiences has even inspired a horror film of the same name.

Kersey Valley SpookyWoods – Greensboro/High Point, North Carolina

Kersey Valley SpookyWoods has been terrorizing visitors for over four decades, making it one of America’s top haunted attractions. This sprawling 50-acre nightmare features over 22 spine-tingling attractions, including the infamous Camp Crystal Lake and the chilling ICONS experience. With Hollywood-level special effects and meticulously crafted sets, SpookyWoods offers an unparalleled horror experience.

The Factory Of Terror – Canton, Ohio

Holding the Guinness World Record for the longest indoor haunted attraction, The Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio, is a must-visit for any scream tourist. This massive haunt spans over a mile and includes five terrifying sections, including The Forsaken Asylum of Dr. Morbidius and Industrial Nightmare. With its jaw-dropping special effects, it’s no surprise that thrill-seekers are flocking to this ultimate haunted experience.

The Beast And Edge Of Hell – Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City is home to not one but two legendary haunted attractions. The Beast, known for its open format and imposing six-story building, offers a choose-your-own-adventure style of terror. Just blocks away, the Edge of Hell celebrates its 50th season as the oldest commercial haunted house in the US. Scream tourists can experience both for an unforgettable night of horror.

The Haunted Trail Of Balboa Park – San Diego, California

For those who prefer their scares under the stars, The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park in San Diego provides a unique outdoor terror experience. Wind through the dark, twisted paths of Balboa Park, encountering ghastly creatures and heart-stopping scares along the way. This mile-long trail of terror has become a top choice for scream tourists visiting the West Coast.

Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

For a dose of real-life horror, visit the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. This former prison, once home to notorious criminals like Al Capone, now offers daytime historical tours and the seasonal “Halloween Nights” event. The crumbling cellblocks and eerie atmosphere provide the perfect backdrop for a truly haunting experience.

Salem, Massachusetts

No list of spooky destinations would be complete without mentioning Salem, the site of the infamous witch trials. This historic town has many haunted attractions, including the Salem Witch Museum, ghost tours, and the annual Festival of the Dead. With over 1.2 million visitors during the Halloween season alone, Salem is a mecca for scream tourism.

The Lizzie Borden House – Fall River, Massachusetts

True crime enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts. This bed and breakfast and museum is the site of the gruesome Borden family murders. Visitors can take tours, participate in ghost hunts, or even spend the night in the very rooms where the crimes took place.

The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, Colorado

Literature and film buffs will recognize The Stanley Hotel as the inspiration for Stephen King’s “The Shining.” This historic hotel offers ghost tours, a hedge maze, and even a “Spirited Night Tour” for those brave enough to explore after dark. With its stunning mountain views and rich paranormal history, The Stanley Hotel is a must-visit destination for scream tourists.

Halloween Horror Nights At Universal Studios – Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California

For those who prefer their scream experience with a side of Hollywood magic, Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood offer world-class haunted experiences. These two spots feature elaborately themed houses, scare zones, and live entertainment based on famous horror franchises.