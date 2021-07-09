Inside Poço dos Negros: One Of Lisbon's Coolest Up And Coming Neighborhoods

Lisbon’s Poço dos Negros gained international attention after Lonely Planet called it one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Also known as O Triângulo of Poço dos Negros, there are a myriad of attractions including: theaters, burlesque shows, charming coffee shops and cozy book stores.

According to Lisboners, the area is distinguished by its absence of tourist crowds. It’s full of specialty stores such as Palavra de Viajante, a bookstore opened on Rua de São Bento in 2011, which is just one of the highlights.

Travel Noire has compiled this list of a few other places in Triângulo that you should visit when in Lisbon.