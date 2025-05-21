On May 16, the State Department reissued its travel advisory for Peru, reflecting risks related to crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

Peru’s travel advisory was “reissued after periodic review with minor edits.” The State Department classifies the South American country as a Level 2 zone where visitors should “exercise increased caution.” Regions of the country under stricter “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” advisories are the Colombian-Peruvian border area in the Loreto Region, and “VRAEM,” the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro Rivers. According to the department, the VRAEM area also includes avoiding “the Departments of Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, and Junín.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About The State Department’s Peru Travel Advisory?

Another risk the American authority warns of in Peru is terrorism. Separately, it says demonstrations “occur regularly” in the foreign nation and could be prompted by “political and economic issues.” The protests may cause travel disruptions, including impacts on public transportation and road closures.

The State Department discourages using Ayahuasca or Kambo, natural medicines traditionally used by Indigenous tribes that are associated with spiritual experiences.

“Crime is common in Peru,” states the department. “Petty theft, carjackings, muggings, assaults, and other violent crime often happen even in daylight hours and with many witnesses around. Kidnapping is rare, but it does occur. The risk of crime increases at night. Criminal groups sometimes set up roadblocks to rob people in areas outside of Lima. “

The State Department recommends having travel insurance for your trip and avoiding crowds while in Peru. Registering your trip with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) may make locating you in an emergency easier. Americans should also take standard precautions to stay safe in Peru, including remaining vigilant of their surroundings and being updated on local news. Also, Peru visitors should regularly share travel plan updates with a trusted contact.