Oystering: A New Rebound Relationship Strategy

You’ve heard the phrase, “the world is your oyster.” People are now taking this literally when it comes to their new life after a break up. Oystering is a term referring to a new rebound relationship strategy. Instead of constantly moping around the house, crying your eyes out, and looking at Instagram pictures and videos of you and your ex, Oysters suggest throwing caution (and those snot-soaked tissues) to the wind. Date multiple people casually. Kiss someone new. Go ahead!

Getty Images

Being alone for an extended period of time and then trying to date again can be scary. Getting dressed up after all that time. Being alone with someone. If you haven’t done it in a while, it can be almost unimaginable. So, in 2022, we single people are mixing it up. We are getting ready for the next big thing in dating, oystering. We are going to have fun dating now, not turn our dates into a long, interview process looking for our future soulmate. Not right away, anyway.

“Ultimately, dating should be fun, and what better way to get over a break up than having some fun?” global dating expert Sophie Mann said to Glamour Magazine.

Dating several people may even help you get to know what you want in your next serious relationship. Keeping the relationship casual can give you time to explore yourself, as well as other options.

DME Photography

Feeling sad, crying, and taking time to yourself is definitely encouraged. It’s necessary to get those feelings out. It’s acceptable to mourn the loss of the love of your life. You have every reason to feel sad. But, it doesn’t mean you should be sad and alone until you decide you are over them. Times have changed.

Take a chance and go on a date…or three. Travel to that romantic place you thought you’d go to with your ex and, instead, go on a date with a local. Do the things that make the world YOUR oyster.

So, just say yes to the next person who asks you out. Oystering might be the new rebound relationship strategy you need! Go on a date for fun instead of hoping for a marriage proposal. When you’re ready, of course.

