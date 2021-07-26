Meet The Owner Of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's Black-Owned Andromeda Hotel

Originally from Ethiopia, Andromeda Hotel owner Teferi Mengist lived in Boston for 15 years, where he graduated from the University of Massachusetts. While serving as the best man in his best friend’s wedding in Addis Ababa, Teferi met his wife, Elsa G./Mariam, who was the bride’s best woman.

The two have now been married for six years and have two children. Teferi moved back to Ethiopia in 2013, working as a businessman in various fields, including imports and exports. In January, he opened the Andromeda Hotel in Addis Ababa.

Courtesy of Andromeda Hotel.

Teferi was heavily inspired to open a hotel by his former work at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, in Cambridge, MA. He worked there as a valet supervisor while attending school and was very impressed by the hotel functionality.

The hotel used to provide frequent employee training and the most important thing emphasized was how to satisfy customers in any way and make them return to the hotel.

“I was inspired by that idea, and one of my wishes became to move back to Ethiopia and open a hotel with the very best customer service,” he told Travel Noire.

Courtesy of Andromeda Hotel.

Teferi decided to name the hotel Andromeda after reading a book with the same title written by an Ethiopian author named Dr. Rodas Tadesse.

“The story of the Ethiopian princess Andromeda stuck in my mind and I had the idea to name my hotel after her. There is also a galaxy and constellation by the same name.”

Andromeda Hotel offers perks like free breakfast every morning, and access to free Wi-Fi and free parking. Each room has bathrobes and slippers, as well as a reading table, safe deposit locker, mini fridge, flat screen TV, and hair dryer.

Courtesy of Andromeda Hotel.

“Our highest priority is customer satisfaction. When guests leave or return from outside, we make sure they get the right treatment on our side, and make them feel at home. When they leave Ethiopia, we want to make sure they take great memories with them.”

Teferi believes Ethiopia is an underrated destination that more people should consider. From the ancient history to the breathtaking natural wonders, Ethiopia has something for every type of traveler. The country is home to active volcanoes, beautiful lakes, and some of Africa’s highest mountains.

Ethiopia was one of the earliest nations to adopt Christianity in the first half of the 4th century, and is home to the holy city of Lalibela. With its ancient monasteries and famous rock-cut monolithic churches, Lalibela is a must-see for Christian history.

Courtesy of Andromeda Hotel.

Ethiopia is equally important in Islamic history, specifically the city of Harar. Harar served as a crossroads for commerce between Africa, India, and the Middle East and was a gateway for the spread of Islam into the Horn of Africa.

With its 110 mosques and 102 shrines, Harar is often referred to as one of the holiest cities in Islam and is known as Madeenat-ul-Awliya (the City of Saints.)

“I believe Ethiopia is the origin of everything. Our country is known as the Cradle of Mankind, with some of the earliest ancestors found buried here, including 3.5 million-year-old Lucy. The most famous fossils found were unearthed in Hadar, the source of the Blue Nile.”

Courtesy of Andromeda Hotel.

“Ethiopia remains one of the few nations in Africa never to be colonized. It really is a home for every human being, regardless of their race, color, or religion. We have so much to offer. And everyone is welcome here.”

