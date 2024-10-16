Kyron McMaster is a native of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and a two-time Olympic hurdler who represented the BVI at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The BVI is popular for having some of the world’s most beautiful and unspoiled beaches and friendly locals who welcome visitors into their vibrant culture. Known as the “Sailing Capital of the Caribbean,” McMaster wants visitors to explore and love the beautiful scenery along the islands and his home’s strong sense of community.

“What I love most about the BVI is that each island is unique in itself. Anegada is known for its decadent spiny lobsters. Norman Island for its underwater caving and snorkeling. Jost Van Dyke for its white-sand beaches and lively atmosphere,” McMaster says. “There’s truly an island for every type of person and the ferry system and abundance of boat charters make it easier than ever to island hop.”

McMaster has some recommendations for exploring the best places to eat, drink, and play in the BVI.

The British Virgin Islands Tourism Board

McMaster’s Picks For Where To Eat And Drink In The BVI

The BVI is known for unique dishes such as spiny lobster, roti, johnnycakes, and more. McMaster recommends The Circle Cafe, Omar’s West End, Mac’s Restaurant, and Bell’s Cafe. Other island delicacies he says should be a priority include fresh mahi mahi, barbecue ribs, and lobster ice cream.

If there’s one place that visitors should plan to see, it’s the iconic Willy T’s. The lively bar is in the middle of the ocean, accessible only by boat. It is also one of McMaster’s favorite bars in the BVI. Willy T’s has an iconic floating bar where travelers can choose from various seafood entrees and cocktails, such as The Painkiller, after jumping off the top deck into crystal blue waters.

Where To Play In The BVI, According To McMaster

People don’t call the BVI ‘The Sailing Capital of the World’ for nothing. It has always been a sailor’s paradise with pristine waters, secluded beaches, and endless breathtaking scenery with over 60 mountainous islands visible on the horizon. It should come as no surprise that McMaster loves to enjoy time on the water.

Virgin Gorda is an iconic area with huge granite boulders, some as large as 40 feet in diameter. Seeing in person is mesmerizing as they create mysterious grottos and saltwater pools. However, McMaster shared that a local’s secret is spending a day at Spring Bay. Close to The Baths, this beach offers the same lush views but is lesser known and more peaceful.