Need An After Work Drink? Here Are 7 NYC Bars With Outdoor Seating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harlem Hops (@harlemhops)

Looking to sip some delicious craft beers while supporting a Black-owned business? Head over to Harlem Hops, with its chill, colorful vibe designed with The Culture in mind.

There’s a terrace out back, with barrels set upright to serve as tables. When the music is on point (which it always is), bust a move with an IPA in hand.

In addition to the selection of beers, wines, and cocktails, there’s some delicious food.

Want a snack? The Bavarian pretzel served with two kinds of mustard and craft beer cheese sauce is a treat.

Not substantial enough? Try the variety of mini pies, filled with chicken, beef, crab, or veggies. The Jerk sausages are tasty, and there’s a vegan option, too.