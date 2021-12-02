National Geographic Reveals 25 Must-See Destinations Of The New Year

Just in time to make your New Year’s travel plans, National Geographic revealed the planet’s 25 most exciting destinations for 2022.

Nat Geo Travel’s global editors compiled the list which is further stratified across five categories: Nature, Adventure, Sustainability, Culture and History, and Family. In honor of UNESCO’s 50 years of preserving the world’s natural and cultural treasures, several World Heritage Sites are peppered throughout the selections. See which destinations made the cut.