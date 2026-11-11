Naples-Capodichino International Airport (NAP) has suspended all passenger flights to and from the airport for November 2026.

The airport disclosed that the temporary flight pause between November 1 and 30 is to prioritize runway and taxiway refurbishment. A press release detailed that the upgrade process will be conducted by 500 workers and will be the result of a €30 million (over $33.4 million) investment.

Alternative Ways For Departing Or Arriving In Naples

The Naples Airport closure might inconvenience some travelers headed there this month, the start of the destination’s off-season. However, there are alternatives for reaching La Città del Sole, aka “The City of the Sun.”

Some of the flights originally scheduled at Naples Airport will be operating to and from Salerno Costa d’Amalfi e del Cilento Airport (QSR). Naples Airport’s website says QSR “will offer connections to 15 domestic and international destinations.” Those places include Milan, Genoa, Turin, Amsterdam, Paris, Dubai, and Barcelona, among others. To get to and from Naples from the latter flight hub, it’s around an hour and a half by shuttle. Otherwise, travelers may opt to take an around 40-minute train or hour-long car ride. If riding in the car is preferred, travelers may want to share a taxi, as drivers are charging fixed fares between QSR “and the main railway stations in Naples and Salerno.”

During Naples Airport’s closure, travelers in the general region can take designated buses between Naples Piazza Garibaldi and QSR. Additionally, there will be increased bus service between QSR and the local railway station. Travelers headed to the Amalfi Coast can also use Salerno Airport as an alternative gateway, with existing bus connections to the coastal region remaining operational throughout November. Those planning to visit destinations such as Positano or Amalfi should confirm their onward transportation schedules before arriving.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Italy issued a November 3 notice stating that travelers should “expect heavier reliance on Rome-Fiumicino [“Leonardo da Vinci” Airport – FCO] for long-haul and international travel, requiring ground transit to/from Naples (via high-speed rail or highway).”

Jet-setters with plans to fly in or out of Naples Airport during the closure period should verify their travel itineraries with their carrier(s). Moreover, if on a tight schedule, it’s worthwhile figuring out how readjusted transit methods may affect your plans.