We get it. There’s nothing more daunting than shopping for a Mother’s Day gift for the traveling moms and mother figures in your life. These women are rarely home and probably off jet-setting as you read about the best Mother’s Day travel gifts. Buying gifts for mothers who explore the world is also challenging because it feels like they’ve seen and done it all.

However, there is a way to woo your mom. You can do so by purchasing gifts she’ll use. From comfort and convenience to added luxury, these 10 gifts are perfect for moms who travel. These gifts may also score the “favorite child award” and maybe even enough brownie points for your mom to consider you as her travel companion on the next adventure.

The 10 Best Items For Traveling Mothers

Therabody Mini Theragun – Third Generation

If there’s one gift that would make your mom happy, it would be the third-generation Therabody Mini Theragun. Therabody’s miniature massager packs a mighty punch compared to the Theragun Pro, but the mini version allows your mom to travel lighter. The ultra-portable massager comes with three high-quality attachments that target aches, pains, and tension all over the body.

It has up to 180 minutes of battery life before it needs to be recharged with the USB-C charger. Let your mom know Therabody’s mini massager was made with convenience in mind, so it’s easily packable and TSA-compliant. The Therabody app can be used for personalized wellness routines for problems such as arthritis, sciatica, and plantar fasciitis relief.

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs

There are some days when your mom wants to cancel out the distracting noise around her without using music through noise-canceling headphones to tune everything else out. Loop’s Quiet Ear Plugs are a fantastic solution and have consistently ranked as a must-have item for travelers. The earplugs offer instant noise reduction and protection for traveling or commuting.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

The hardest part about leaving home sometimes is that the luxury amenities don’t make it to the suitcase. However, this electric toothbrush provides efficient gum care and plaque removal on the go. Your mom can pack this in her checked-in luggage or carry-on because Philips created the toothbrush with a travel design.

It comes equipped with a travel case for easy portability and maintaining dental hygiene when traveling. In addition to the travel case, it’s equipped with a pressure sensor that automatically detects the pressure applied, warns users, and reduces toothbrush vibrations to protect gums.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If your mom is ready for a Kindle upgrade, Amazon has released its fastest one yet. The next-generation 7“ Paperwhite display has a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. It’s the perfect travel companion and packs easily. The ultra-thin design has a larger glare-free screen, and a single charge with the USB-C can last up to 12 weeks. The display can be changed between white and amber to read on dark flights or in bright sunlight.

The Kindle is waterproof and worry-free. Your mom can take her stories by the pool, in the bath, or anywhere in between.

Satechi Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand

This dual-function gift is the perfect gift for minimalist moms. Satechi’s Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand combines style, functionality, and sustainability. Designed with MagSafe-compatible technology, this sleek vegan-leather wallet effortlessly and securely attaches to phones in a snap connection, allowing your mother to carry cards, ID, and cash conveniently.

The versatile magnetic wallet holds up to four cards. It is also designed to double as a durable and sturdy stand for phones, allowing your mom to experience a hands-free experience. It is available in six colors.

Skin Skulpt by Heather Nicole Plasma Skin Perfector

Skin Skulpt by Heather Nicole Plasma Skin Perfector is a game-changer for mothers who love skincare devices and all things skin health. A revolutionary skincare device uses advanced cold plasma technology to stimulate cellular renewal and collagen production. It also boosts collagen, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, brightens skin tone, soothes inflammation, regenerates skin cells, helps with melasma, and so much more.

Airback Backpack

One of the most luxurious items to get the traveling mom in your life is Airback’s space-saving backpack. This bag will blow your mom away with its built-in vacuum system. The groundbreaking compression invention allows travelers to pack more while saving space and staying organized.

Other essential features include a water-resistant design, adjustable high-end shoulder padding, and a laptop section for an up to 17-inch device. It’s also carry-on approved.

UGREEN Airplane Bluetooth 5.4 Transmitter Receiver For Headphones

Watching movies and TV shows and playing games is easier with UGREEN’s Airplane Bluetooth 5.4 Transmitter Receiver for headphones. The device syncs audio and video from the plane’s television screens with your headphones.

The battery lasts up to 18 hours, and the built-in microphone allows users to answer calls directly without interrupting music playback when the device is connected to a mobile phone to play music.

Wander Plus Travel Pillow

Allow your mom to discover true comfort on every journey with Wander Plus’s high-density memory foam travel neck pillow. It’s designed to mold perfectly to the neck while providing optimal neck support on an airplane, in the car, or at the office.

Its best feature is the ergonomic 360-degree support that keeps the head and chin in place. This sleeping pillow ensures complete neck support, preventing neck and cervical discomfort, even on long flights. The travel pillow packs easily and compresses to 60% of its original size, fitting neatly into its carry bag.

OlarHike Packing Cubes Set

Once you try packing cubes, it’s hard to go back to life without them. Some packing cubes are better than others, but OlarHike’s are worth the money. The packing cubes are designed to last even for the most demanding travelers, with reinforced stitching and robust zippers, providing reliable protection for belongings trip after trip.

The breathable mesh panels keep items fresh and easily visible, and there are multiple compartments for organizing toiletries.

No matter what type of luggage your mom uses, OlarHike’s packing cubes will fit seamlessly.

