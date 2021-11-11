The 10 Most Dangerous Airport Landings In The World

Traveling by plane is a good time-saving alternative, however, in certain places, a simple trip can become a nightmare if a place has dangerous airport landings.

We’ve rounded up some of the worst around the globe. We took into consideration the following factors: having short runways, being located at a high altitude, being in a place with unusual weather conditions, registering a high density of air traffic or being in the middle of mountains or buildings.

Each one of these dangerous airport landings require highly experienced pilots, who must perform arduous landing and take-off maneuvers.

Although there is no single list that lists these dangerous airports, the names of several of them are mentioned in blogs and specialized pages.