A Mexican Navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday evening, killing two people and injuring at least 20 others. The massive ship, known as the Cuauhtémoc, lost power as it approached the iconic 142-year-old bridge around 8:30 p.m., sending its three towering masts directly into the bridge’s underside.

The violent collision snapped the masts, leaving some crew members dangling midair as horrified witnesses watched from Brooklyn Bridge Park. The vessel, carrying nearly 300 sailors on an international goodwill mission, continued drifting forward after the initial impact.

We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse.



Following our preliminary inspection, we can confirm that the bridge sustained no damage and is now open to… — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the incident early Sunday morning, expressing concern for the victims. “We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse,” Adams stated on social media.

Investigation Underway Into Deadly Mexican Navy Ship Accident

The Mexican Navy training ship was visiting New York as part of a global goodwill tour that began in April from the port of Acapulco. Officials confirmed the vessel lost power before impact. This left the captain unable to control the nearly 300-foot-long ship as it approached the bridge. Despite the violent collision, the Brooklyn Bridge suffered no structural damage, and all traffic lanes reopened shortly after the incident.

Mexican Navy officials reported 22 crew members injured, with 11 in critical condition. The collision proved fatal for two people aboard the vessel, though authorities confirmed no one fell into the water despite the chaotic scene. The NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA teams were among the first responders to converge on the scene. Witness videos captured the ship’s ominous approach toward the bridge, with onlookers initially admiring the vessel — decorated with amber lights and a giant Mexican flag — before realizing the impending disaster.

The Cuauhtémoc, often called the “Ambassador and Knight of the Seas,” arrived in New York on May 13 and was scheduled to depart for Iceland when the accident occurred. The training vessel was on a journey to visit 22 ports across 15 nations over 254 days. The ship serves as a training vessel for naval cadets, having sailed international waters since 1982 as part of Mexico’s maritime training program.