Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have consistently demonstrated their dedication to promoting sustainability. While their high profile helps them make a lasting impact, their exploratory travels also reflect their commitment to inclusivity. Meghan Markle’s recent investment in a lesser-known Rwandan brand highlights this sentiment. Much like her recent exploration of her heritage, this investment stands out as an inspirational move.

More On Meghan Markle’s Investment

Meghan Markle has long supported women-owned businesses, and her latest investment underscores this commitment.The Duchess of Sussex has proudly invested in a female-led business in Central Africa. Although this is not her first venture into supporting such brands, her portfolio remains relatively modest. Each brand or cause she promotes aligns with her humanitarian and sustainable passions.

Markle chose this investment for its sustainability efforts and ethical treatment of artisans. Cesta Collective, based in Rwanda, is a sustainable luxury brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship. The brand is dedicated to fair compensation and maintaining high ethical standards for its artisans.

Promoting The Brand

Markle discovered Cesta Collective organically through her personal interest. According to The New York Times, she stumbled upon the brand while browsing online. Cesta Collective offers luxury bags that are handwoven in Rwanda and finished in Italy. Their products are locally sourced and made from renewable resources.

Supporting Cesta Collective is particularly meaningful, as the products are crafted by female artisans in Africa. Those who appreciate luxury accessories made entirely by hand, like Markle, will find Cesta Collective an ideal sustainable choice. Markle’s promotion of the brand, including wearing a Cesta handbag at a May 2023 dinner, significantly boosted its visibility, leading to a sellout of the featured style. Her recent investment is likely to further enhance the brand’s success.

Meghan Markle’s Investment: What It Means

Markle is Cesta Collective’s first external investor. Details of the summer 2024 investment remain largely undisclosed, though it is known that Markle holds a minority stake. Her influence is expected to significantly contribute to the brand’s expansion, as she leverages her global platform for positive change.