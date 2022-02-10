8 Long-Distance Relationship Date Ideas For Travelers

A long-distance relationship is not for everyone, that we know. The trick is, more than ever, communication, dedication and a lot of patience. Long-term travelers have been at the forefront of making long-distance love less painful and a normal part of their reality. That being said, planning dates while a part is not at all easy for any long-distance relationship.

Some have been doing this long-distance thing long before COVID-19 thrust us into a world of zoom meet-ups. Others are getting their heads around different time zones to spend quality time with their newfound travel love. Either way, whether you need a refresher on how to keep things exciting in your long-distance love or a helping hand in your new long-distance relationship, here are some date ideas just for you.

All of the products on Travel Noire are hand-picked by our editorial team. Most of these products we use and love or come highly recommended by our community. If you grab anything we mention using our referral links we may earn a small commission at no cost to you.