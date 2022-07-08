LL Cool J Brings Hip-Hop Legends And Eatery Experiences To NYC This Summer

Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand founded by the Hip-Hop star LL Cool J, has announced the culinary lineup for their Rock The Bells Festival, featuring offerings from Hip-Hop inspired restaurants from across the country.

Curated by Hip Hop star, Bun B, The Trill Mealz Food Court marks the first-ever Hip-Hop food court experience and will include a selection of food & beverage vendors from iconic hip-hop artists. The list includes Nas, E-40, Jadakiss, Styles P, Ghostface Killah, Mia X and Bun B along with a handful of delicious local eateries. The entire Trill Mealz Food Court will be available for all fans in attendance at the Rock The Bells Festival presented by Procter & Gamble brands Gillette and My Black Is Beautiful on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Queens, New York at Forest Hills Stadium.

According to the organizers, the Trill Mealz Food Court aims to bring fans a fully immersive experience which also includes local Queens-based restaurants and NYC favorites to enjoy LL Cool J’s personal love letter to Hip-Hop through the lens of music and food.

Courtesy of Rock The Bells

This festival will also celebrate the anniversary of Hip-Hop in the city that launched this cultural movement that has become popular worldwide. The event will highlight how these golden-era Hip-Hop artists have transitioned into the culinary world by bridging the gap between food, beverage, and culture.

These eateries will share a variety of their classic recipes and explore Hip-Hop’s expansive and rich history with food.

“Food and Hip-Hop are both forms of entertainment and self-expression,” said LL COOL J. “Food has always been a theme within Hip-Hop and is uniquely connected. Hosting the Trill Mealz Food Court at the Rock The Bells Festival at Hip-Hop’s birthplace of New York City, allows us to really connect with the community and create a fully immersive way to experience Hip-Hop.”

“For the first time ever, I will be curating a hip-hop food court at Rock The Bells Festival. Something that has never happened anywhere in the face of the world,” says Bun B. “For me, it’s the food now. I still make music. I still perform, but this is my passion and it still keeps me in the culture”

Tickets for the Rock The Bells Festival are available for purchase at www.rockthebells.com/festival.

For every ticket sale, Rock The Bells will donate partial proceeds to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx whose mission is to celebrate and preserve the people, artifacts, and stories that echo from 1973 to the present.