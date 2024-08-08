As Al Roker recently proved, family bonding and culinary exploration hit differently in Paris. The beloved weatherman of NBC’s Today show recently went on a “croissant crawl” through Paris with his daughter Leila. The 25-year-old Leila, who has called the City of Light home for nearly seven years, played tour guide to her father and his Today show colleague Craig Melvin. She showcased the best pastries the French capital has to offer.

Enjoying Viral Sensations And Supersized Treats In Paris

The father-daughter duo, joined by Melvin, set out on their Parisian pastry adventure, broadcast as a Today show segment. Proud of his daughter’s expertise, Al Roker playfully dubbed Leila the “Croissant Crawl Queen” at the start of their journey. Their first stop was Chez Meunier, a bakery that Leila revealed was voted as having the “best croissant” in 2023.

In response to a question regarding the recipe for their world-class pastries, Chez Meunier’s head chef said they use “special butter” and a “special technique.” Melvin was particularly impressed, declaring, “That might be the best croissant in Paris.”

The group’s next destination was Maison Louvard, home of the viral “crookie” – a creative mashup of a croissant and chocolate chip cookie dough. Al Roker reacted to this treat, saying, “I like this!” he exclaimed after his first bite.

The culinary adventure was far from over. Afterward, the gang went to Philippe Conticini to try the XXL Croissant, the self-proclaimed “biggest croissant in Paris.” Leila said, “It’s delicious!”

Al Roker’s Family Affair In The Olympic City

Unsurprisingly, Al Roker’s footprint in Paris extends beyond pastries. He’s there to cover the 2024 Olympics for NBC. However, spending time with his daughter has been a highlight of his trip.

“That is the bonus,” Roker told PEOPLE. “I mean, that’s the gold medal because she’s lived here almost seven years, and she speaks French fluently and so we love Paris to begin with. So it’s a great reason to come.”

The family reunion extends beyond just Al and Leila. Al’s wife and Leila’s mother, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, is also in Paris for the Games, making it a true family affair.