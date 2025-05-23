Every year, more people travel during Memorial Day weekend. AAA data shows the trend is consistently moving upward. This year alone, a record number of 45.1 million Americans are traveling for Memorial Day Weekend, up 2% compared to 2024.

Looking at the data, a spokesperson from Chase Travel confirms with Travel Noire that most travelers are staying domestic. Most of the top places are within the United States. The top vacation destinations during Memorial Day are New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. Chase Travel says other popular destinations include Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Tokyo.

We understand that sometimes PTO gets approved late, and plans change. That’s why we put together a roundup of last-minute travel packages you can purchase for the long weekend,

Last Minute Memorial Weekend Vacation Packages

Atlanta: Flight + 4-Night Stay at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A Live

This particular Marriott is just steps away from L.A. LIVE. The hotel is located downtown with easy access to the city’s best entertainment, sports, and cultural attractions. It’s also a great place to relax if you want your vacation to focus on health and wellness. Inside is the Ritz-Carlton Spa, offering an oasis at the heart of the city. It features private relaxation areas, steam rooms, cold plunge showers, a hair and nail salon, a couple’s suite, and a spa boutique.

For travelers departing Atlanta, this round-trip flight and four-night stay package is available on Marriott’s website for less than $1000. Use May 23 through May 27 as your travel dates.

Boston: Flight + 4-Night Stay at Beachside Resort and Residences in Key West for $780 PP

Trade in the cobbled streets and what will likely be a busy Memorial Day weekend in Boston for palm trees and tropical views. What you will adore about the Beachside Resort and Residences is the breathtaking views in what feels like a home away from home. Each accommodation is condo-style with private balconies. There is also a private beach and pool, making this an excellent option for people who want true island living without a passport.

You can find this four-night and flight deal on Expedia for less than $1000. Book your travel dates from May 25 through May 29.

Charlotte: Flight + 3-Night Stay at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico for $1075 PP

If you need a quick getaway to reconnect with nature, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is the perfect place. The beachside retreat is unforgettable, nestled within the El Yunque Rainforest. This is your chance to take leisure to the next level. While here, lounge by the lagoon-style pool or book one of the luxury services at the Rainforest Spa.

Charlotte travelers can snag this last-minute deal on Expedia. Book a package for less than $1100 per person from May 24 through May 27.

Chicago: Flight + 3 Nights at Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa for $1590 PP

San Francisco is a popular domestic destination for Memorial Day weekend, but that doesn’t mean it has to be expensive, even if you are looking for a last-minute getaway. Canopy by Hilton San Francisco is in the vibrant heart of downtown San Francisco. It’s just a few blocks from the Moscone Center, the Yerba Buena Gardens, and many museums.

Make your life easier with a last-minute getaway. The hotel is within a mile of diverse restaurants and shops so you won’t get bored. A rooftop bar overlooks the city with a stunning view, modern ambiance, and delectable delights.

Chicagoans can book this flight and a three-night vacation deal on Expedia for less than $1600. Use May 24 through May 27 as your travel dates.

Dallas: Flight + 4-Night Stay at ULIV Mexico City for $935 PP

One of the cheapest last-minute vacation packages is for those leaving Dallas. Experience Mexico City as a local by staying at ULIV Mexico City. Dubbed as a “luxury aparthotel,” the accommodation is within easy reach of Paseo de la Reforma. The location is the best amenity since it’s blocks from Roma Norte and Condesa. You will be close to the city’s best cafés, restaurants, museums, and shops.

In Expedia, use May 24 through May 28 as your travel dates for a round-trip flight and four-night stay at ULIV Mexico City for $935.

Houston: Flight + 4-Night Stay at King Christian Hotel, U.S. Virgin Islands for $1750 PP

The King Christian Hotel gives guests the best of both worlds. It invites guests to indulge in elegance and relaxation, venture off to cobblestone streets lined with beautifully preserved architecture, or go to the beach for water activities. Here you are perfectly positioned to explore the best of the island. The best part is that no passport is needed.

Houstonians can book this four-night, round-trip flight package deal on Expedia for less than $1750.

Los Angeles: Flight + 6-Night Stay at Tokyo Dome Hotel, Japan for $1798 PP

Tokyo is a hot spot for travelers who want to maximize PTO days ahead of the long holiday weekend. The hotel is in the center of Tokyo, which will place you near Tokyo’s most historic neighborhoods. Inside the hotel, there is a massive layout with plenty to do. There are 1,006 guest rooms, eight restaurants and lounges, an outdoor pool, and more. A massive win for guests is that it’s within walking distance of many great attractions, such as the Imperial Palace and the Tokyo Dome.

West Coasters can book this round-trip flight and six-night stay on Expedia for less than $1800.

Flight + 4-Night Stay at Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World for $1457 PP

The Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World is where you need to experience for yourself. As one of Hilton’s premier properties, designers left no stone unturned for vacationers looking for diverse experiences. On-site is a 5.5-acre pool complex(the largest on the Strip) and a European-inspired spa experience. There’s dining, shopping, and entertainment all under one roof.

While most people are heading to Miami for Memorial Day Weekend, people from there can depart for their own excitement to Las Vegas. Book this round-trip flight and a four-night stay at the Conrad Las Vegas for less than $1460. Use May 24 through May 28 as your travel dates in Expedia.

Washington, D.C.: Flight + 3-Night Stay at Mondrian South Beach for $1240 PP

On the stunning waterfront of Biscayne Bay, Mondrian South Beach in Miami has airy suites and offers access to Miami’s best cultural scenes. The attractive amenity here is its new bayfront destination, Baia Beach Club. Baia embodies a Mediterranean coastal flair and brings international coastal living to Miami. Hotel guests can access Baia Beach Club, which features dining and entertainment.

In Expedia, use May 24 through May 27 as your travel dates for three nights and a round-trip flight for $1240.

Washington, D.C.: Flight + 3-Night Stay at The Inn Celebration Autograph Collection for $876 PP

One of the cheapest last-minute options is to fly from Washington, D.C., to Orlando and stay at The Inn Celebration, a Marriott Autograph Collection. Guests will experience a blend of relaxation and fun. Located near Kissimmee, the hotel offers what feels like a secret boutique escape surrounded by walking and biking trails and shops outside of Walt Disney World theme parks.

Plug in May 24 through May 27 as your travel dates for a three-night stay and round-trip flight for less than $880.

Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.