Photo Credit: Adobe Stock
Travelers Share Craziest Travel Fails In Viral Thread Started By Comedian Jimmy Fallon
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon loves hearing personal stories from his fans. Yesterday on Twitter, he asked followers to share their most insane travel fails — using a hashtag by the same name— for a chance for them to be featured on his show.
The thread became so popular that the hashtag was one of the top 10 trending topics on Twitter for the day. To our surprise, Jimmy Fallon started the thread off with his own story, although it wasn’t that crazy.
“I was on a long trip with three transfers and was somehow next to a crying baby on every single flight. #TravelFail,” Fallon stated in his travel fails Tweet.
We wanted to highlight a few of the ones we can relate to and those that left us saying WTF?! Here are our 7 favorite travel fails from the trending Jimmy Fallon thread.
1. My kid projectile vomited in first class
I was traveling with my 1.5 year old son, and since he was a toddler, he was in my lap. We were bumped up to first class because of my status at the time. Within 2 minutes of take off, he projectile vomited all over. #TravelFail
— Mike H. (@BoogerMike) October 13, 2021
Yikes! We feel it for Mike H. We would be mortified. But, honestly kids can’t help it sometimes.
2. The whole ceiling caved in?!
My first visit to NYC many years ago, while showering at the hotel, the entire ceiling came down and filled the tub. I narrowly escaped. And when I called the front desk to complain and get a new room, I heard someone in the background say “Oh no, not again!” #TravelFail
— Jabe 💜🎼🧨🚲⁷🧈🖤🦢 (@Jabe373) October 12, 2021
We are glad that Jabe made it out safe. But the hotel really said ‘Oh no, not again?!’ We need the deets ASAP, so we know not to book there.
3. Accused of being a prostitute in Canada!
My friend and I decided to just hop over to Canada for the night. They detained us accusing us of being US prostitutes and tore our car apart and found paraphernalia so then had us stripped searched. When done we crossed border and turned right around and went home #TravelFail
— Leanne Mullikin (@Loanlady43) October 13, 2021
Just wow! Did they at least apologize for all they put you through?
4. Spilled the liquid gold
Flying from Colorado to Minnesota, I had to open my containers of pumped breast milk for TSA inspection. I accidentally didn’t close one of the containers all the way and dripped a noticeable trail breast milk all the way to the gate #travelfail
— Shana Tomenes (@STomenes) October 13, 2021
Moms, is this one triggering?!
5. See, we would be heated
Heading home from the #USVI. We had a stop through Puerto Rico. Our plane was delayed out of Puerto Rico because the driver who shuttles the airport crew was “too drunk for work”. Miss the JFK connection to SEA due to the drink fool. Ended up making a Portland flight. 1/2
— J-LO (@pelirroja_jenn) October 12, 2021
Was the guy fired? We need to know how this played out.
6. Wait, how does this happen?
Booked a hotel in Amsterdam online. Hauled luggage up the steepest staircase in the world, only to find out our check-in time was 3 months ago and they were fully booked. #travelfail
— Miss Maja (@majathinks) October 13, 2021
Always check and double check those reservations folks! You can never be too sure.
7. This is hella gross
#travelfail It was my first time flying…this was decades ago and they used to have vomit bags….sat in my assigned seat and not only was there a full vomit bag on the floor but there was vomit all over the back of the seat and magazines in front of me.
— TweetingForMyMom (@FenwaysN) October 12, 2021
Sadly, this isn’t the first time we have heard of stories like this on planes.