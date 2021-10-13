Travelers Share Craziest Travel Fails In Viral Thread Started By Comedian Jimmy Fallon
DeAnna Taylor Oct 13, 2021

Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon loves hearing personal stories from his fans. Yesterday on Twitter, he asked followers to share their most insane travel fails — using a hashtag by the same name— for a chance for them to be featured on his show.

The thread became so popular that the hashtag was one of the top 10 trending topics on Twitter for the day. To our surprise, Jimmy Fallon started the thread off with his own story, although it wasn’t that crazy.

“I was on a long trip with three transfers and was somehow next to a crying baby on every single flight. #TravelFail,” Fallon stated in his travel fails Tweet.

We wanted to highlight a few of the ones we can relate to and those that left us saying WTF?! Here are our 7 favorite travel fails from the trending Jimmy Fallon thread.

1. My kid projectile vomited in first class


Yikes! We feel it for Mike H. We would be mortified. But, honestly kids can’t help it sometimes.

2. The whole ceiling caved in?!

We are glad that Jabe made it out safe. But the hotel really said ‘Oh no, not again?!’ We need the deets ASAP, so we know not to book there.

3. Accused of being a prostitute in Canada!

Just wow! Did they at least apologize for all they put you through?

4. Spilled the liquid gold

Moms, is this one triggering?!

5. See, we would be heated

Was the guy fired? We need to know how this played out.

6. Wait, how does this happen?

Always check and double check those reservations folks! You can never be too sure.

7. This is hella gross

Sadly, this isn’t the first time we have heard of stories like this on planes.