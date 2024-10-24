Saudi Arabia has become an increasingly popular travel destination in recent years. Major developments from big cities like Riyadh and Jeddah (new attractions and amenities), alongside the rise of online booking platforms, increased disposable income, and a growing focus on sustainable and experiential travel have all contributed to a significant increase in tourism for this country. Crime is on the decline and people are looking for somewhere to go. However, potential travelers often ask: Is Saudi Arabia safe?

Official Travel Advisory

As of 2024, countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom maintain travel advisories for Saudi Arabia, urging travelers to stay informed about local laws and customs. The U.S. Department of State rates Saudi Arabia as a Level 2 travel advisory, which recommends increased caution due to the potential for civil unrest, particularly in specific regions like Qatif in the eastern province and border areas with Yemen, including Najran and Jazan.

Is Saudi Arabia Safe for Tourists and Solo Travelers?

According to the 2023 Global Peace Index, Saudi Arabia ranks 130th out of 163 countries, reflecting ongoing improvements in safety and stability, especially in urban areas. Overall crime rates dropped by 5%. Violent crime by 6.5%.

Transportation & Bank Safety Information:



For transportation, it’s best to use official taxis or ride-sharing apps. Avoid unmarked vehicles to ensure your safety. Bank safety is generally reliable, but always exercise caution when withdrawing money from ATMs – do so with familiar company nearby, and in a well-lit, well traveled place, just as you would in any major city as a tourist.

Health Information and Advisories:



Saudi Arabia has a well-established healthcare system, but it is advisable to carry travel-friendly health insurance that covers medical emergencies and cancellations. Be cautious about drinking tap water, as it’s not recommended for visitors; instead, opt for bottled water, which you’ll likely find readily available in most places.

Other Relevant Info:



Cultural norms are crucial for a safe visit. Saudi Arabia follows strict Islamic laws and customs. Dress modestly, especially in public places, and be mindful of local customs regarding interactions between genders. For women, it is essential to know that while the abaya (a loose-fitting black robe) is no longer mandatory in some cities, dressing conservatively is still advised.

Common Scams to Be Aware of in Saudi Arabia



Pickpocketing and petty theft can occur in crowded areas, especially near tourist attractions. Always be cautious of your surroundings. Keep personal belongings secure and close. Be wary of overly friendly strangers who may offer unsolicited assistance. Use reliable transportation options, such as official taxis or ride-sharing services.

How to Stay Safe in Saudi Arabia

Share your itinerary with family or friends and keep them updated on your whereabouts. Familiarize yourself with local laws and customs to avoid unintentional offenses, and maintain a list of emergency contacts, including local authorities and your embassy. Remain vigilant in crowded areas and avoid displaying expensive items to minimize unwanted attention. Opt for secure accommodations by choosing reputable hotels that have good security measures in place.

Where to Stay in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Stay in the Al Olaya district, for its proximity to attractions, like shopping malls, the Al Faisaliyah Tower, Olaya Towers, and Kingdom Centre.

Jeddah: The Corniche area offers a range of hotels.

Reputable Hotel Recommendations:

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh: A luxury hotel in a central location with excellent security measures.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Corniche: Offers comfortable accommodations in a safe area close to the waterfront.

Best Time to Visit Saudi Arabia

The best time to visit Saudi Arabia is between October and April when the weather is milder and more pleasant for outdoor activities. Avoid the summer months, as temperatures can soar above 100°F (38°C), making it uncomfortable for sightseeing.

People Also Ask

Is it safe to walk around Riyadh at night?

Riyadh is generally safe at night, but it’s advisable to stay in well-lit areas and avoid walking alone in less populated neighborhoods.

Can you drink the tap water in Saudi Arabia?

No, tap water is not recommended for drinking. Always opt for bottled water.

Are there any restrictions for women traveling in Saudi Arabia?

Women should dress modestly and may not be required to wear an abaya in some cities. However, it is still advisable to dress conservatively.

Is Saudi Arabia Worth a Visit?

Saudi Arabia has made considerable improvements for travelers in 2024, be they family, nomad, or any combination. Stay informed about local customs, safety guidelines, and visa requirements, and you can enjoy a memorable trip.

For further reading on travel safety in Saudi Arabia, check out the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory page and the Global Peace Index for updated information.

Alternative Destinations Worth Considering:

If you are still unsure about traveling to Saudi Arabia, consider exploring neighboring countries like Jordan or United Arab Emirates.