Inside(abeautifullife): A Los Angeles Black-Owned Authentic Jamaican Kitchen

(abeautifullife) is a Black-owned Jamaican kitchen located right in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. It is considered a must-visit when in the area, as much for its aesthetic as for its distinctly Jamaican seasonings. With culinary influences ranging from the flavorful Caribbean island of Jamaica as well as ‘Asian and Indian influences’, the kitchen has gained quite the reputation.

Opening its doors in 2013, the Black-owned Jamaican kitchen really has made an impression on the community and wider L.A. area. With two locations (the Bar and Grill at 243 San Pedro street and the flagship take-out located at 216 Spring Street), (abeautifullife) is spreading the Caribbean vibes for Los Angeles residents.

With traditional Jamaican classics as well as twists on the Island’s favorite dishes, the Jamaican kitchen is known for delivering some of the best and authentic flavors in the Los Angeles area. The Flagship store, also offers food truck bookings for events.

Some favorites on the menu include the Escovitch Red Snapper, Oxtail, and the Vegan Jerk Chicken wings for the plant-based diners.

Jerk Chicken Wings. Courtesy: (abeautifullife)

The branch located in Little Tokyo takes those classic tropical vibes a step further, creating a true Caribbean oasis and blending it with the Downtown L.A. energy. Expect an impressive range of island-inspired cocktails and some of your favorite dancehall, reggae, hip-hop and R&B classics.

Aside from this, (abeautifullife) is also known for its homely feel, with the interior decor curated to make you feel that you have been transported straight to the “Dawson families living room with warm textures and a crew that makes you feel like apart of our story and our family.”

The Los Angeles food scene is forever expanding, especially with exciting new Black-owned restaurants for locals to enjoy. If you’re heading to Los Angeles, you’ll be able to enjoy the game with some Jamaican soul food. Check out the (abeautifullife) menu here.