5 Black-Owned Bookstores In Los Angeles Focused On The African Diaspora

There are multiple Black-owned bookstores to visit in the Los Angeles area that focus on carrying materials about the African Diaspora, Black historical feats, and uplifting cultural narratives.

During the pandemic, a massive push to support Black-owned businesses became a shift for many Americans who looked into products and businesses owned by Black families and entrepreneurs. In Los Angeles, there are several Black-owned businesses that are operated by multiple generations of local families.

If you’ve been looking to your collection of Black literary works, then plan a trip to these Black-owned bookstores in Los Angeles.