How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Memphis

Looking to patronize some Black-owned businesses while spending 48 hours in Memphis? We have just a fraction of the city’s many listed here. The largest city in Tennessee following Nashville, the “Bluff City” is synonymous with at least three genres created or influenced by Black people: rock n’ roll, soul, and blues.

Also, as highlighted by Memphis Travel, “you can feel the struggles and triumphs, experience the movements, and discover the legends and unsung heroes of Black History. Important historical sites, poignant museums, soulful recording studios, and inspiring special events point the way, whether you visit during Black History Month or beyond.­­”

Interested? Here are some Black-owned businesses you can support during your 48-hour visit to Memphis.