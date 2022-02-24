How To Rent Your Own Private Island

Growing up you’d watch films and tv shows about wealthy characters owning private islands in gorgeous locations around the world. Even till this day, some of us may feel that having a whole island to ourselves is unrealistic. But thanks to sites such as Airbnb – your private island dreams can come true. So if you’re planning the next wedding, girls trip, or bachelor party for the groom to be – here’s how you can rent a private island of your own.

Airbnb

Widely known for providing budget stays in cities across the world, some savvy Airbnb hosts have managed to put their private island experiences on the platform. Ranging from $200 to $1000 a night, there are many affordable options to choose from.