10 Hotels Near Lake Lanier For Your Summer Vacation
Looking to head to Lake Lanier this summer? From Pelican’s Pete’s Tiki Bar to Treetop Quest Gwinnett there are plenty of attractions luring you in to experience the mysterious Lake Lanier neighborhood.
Here are 10 hotels near Lake Lanier to accommodate you while enjoying your summer vacation.
1. Lanier Islands Legacy Lodge
With 1,200 acres of land filled with hotel attractions, luxury amenities, and pet-friendly accommodations, Lanier Islands Legacy Lodge is a favorite when visiting Lake Lanier.
Villa rooms offer balconies overlooking the lake, and some even have stone fireplaces.
Recommendation: Traveling with a large group? The lodge has private lake houses that can accommodate up to 8 people
2. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier
Located just a few miles away from Lake Lanier, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier is known for its contemporary suites and on-site indoor pool. The convenient location of Lake Lanier makes the hotel a popular choice for visitors each summer.
3. The Hotel at Avalon, Autograph Collection
If you’re looking for a modern hotel without being too far from the action of the lake, The Hotel at Avalon is your best choice. Suites at the hotel come with living and dining areas to make you feel as if you were home.
Recommendation: Skip the swim in the lake or a swim in the hotel’s rooftop pool.
4. Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta Norcross
Home2 Suites by Hilton Norcross is less than 15-miles from Lake Lanier, 4-miles from both I-85 and amusements at Malibu Norcross, and only 21-miles from Downtown Atlanta. The hotel serves up a complimentary breakfast buffet daily and is equipped with a fitness center and outdoor pool.
5. Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard
Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard is Georgia’s best-kept secret. Just a quick drive to Lake Lanier, this mountain resort which doubles as a vineyard is sure to make a lasting impression. Whether you decide to indulge in one of the healing massages, walk through the hiking trails to ease your mind, or enjoy one of the wines at the on-site restaurant, you will leave wanting to visit again.
6. Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta
If you are looking to complete your trip to Lake Lanier with a bit of shopping, the Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta is steps from Avalon mall. Enjoy the restaurants, bar, and fine dining that await you after a day at the lake.
7. Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Center
Just a block away from Perimeter Center and the MARTA transit stop, Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Center is right in the middle of all the action. Located directly outside the Atlanta city line, it makes it convenient to both Lake Lanier and Downtown Atlanta.
Recommendation: Pack a swimsuit the hotel has an indoor pool that stays open throughout the year.
8. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Buford at Mall of Georgia, GA
After an exciting day at Lake Lanier, the Country Inn & Suites is the best place to find relaxation. Take a dip with your family and friends in the indoor pool or take a visit to the nearby shopping malls.
9. Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
Known for being one of the best resorts and wineries in all of Georgia, Château Élan sits on an impressive 3,500 acres of historic wooded forests. Both locals and tourists call the winery a favorite for weekend getaways and solocations. After a day on the lake, enjoy the stunning on-site winery, restaurants, and spa.
10. Glen-Ella Springs Inn
Just north of Lake Lanier, lies Glen-Ella Springs Inn, a historic bed and breakfast. The bed and breakfast is the perfect romantic getaway as it sits in the middle of the Georgia Mountains.