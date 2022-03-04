Hotel, Spa And Cannabis Friendly Lounge: Visit Scotia Lodge in California's Redwoods

Scotia Lodge is not a cannabis- friendly hotel, or what some call a bud and breakfast. Since it also has a spa, restaurant, bar, lounge and stately rooms it is a resort. And yes, cannabis is allowed on the property.

This Redwood resort is geared toward the normalization of cannabis tourism. Set right at the cusp of the Redwood Forest, this is the brainchild of Jon O’Connor and Amy Cirincione O’Connor. The resort is part of a collection by Humboldt Bay Social Club.

dadgrass, Pixabay

Just outside of Eureka, take a trip to the Emerald Triangle in Mendocino County, California. This area is famous for Ocean Grown Kush (or OG Kush), the hybrid strain whose landrace genetics originated in the Hindu Kush Mountains of the Himalayas.

The Emerald Triangle is home to the most well-known, outdoor U.S. cannabis grows. Some of the inhabitants have been growing small batch, sun-grown cannabis here for generations. Scotia Lodge wants to highlight the history and culture of the Emerald Triangle. And that culture absolutely includes cannabis.

Walking into the doors of Scotia Lodge, awards the eyes with stately wood columns, two huge murals of the Redwoods, plush seating and live plants perfectly placed throughout the bright and airy space.

Check into the hotel that is bringing normalization to cannabis travel. And, check out more than just the cannabis lounge at Scotia Lodge. The rooms here have a classic feel with modern touches throughout. Mid-century modern furniture, classic wainscoting, windows for a headboard and tons of natural light create the perfect respite at the end of a day of immersive cannabis tourism.

After picking up your green from Papa & Barkley Social, Jon O’Connor told Ganjapreneur, “you go outside” to a consumption lounge where you can consume your weed. If you want a medicated activated massage, there’s that option too as there’s one or two massage therapists that are there every day, doing cannabis infused massages, or CBD infused massages.” The Entourage Effect, The Hour to Flower and The Full Spectrum are aptly named services on their Spa menu.

Sit down for dinner at the newly open Main & Mill Kitchen and Bar. Steak and charcuterie boards are on the menu as well as a selection of burgers and fries (the Asada fries… yum). After dinner, wander over to the Wonder Bar, inspired by Jon’s Uncle Vince. A jazz loving soul with great style and taste. Scotia Lodge is, “pleased to introduce our most recent edition… Join us at the Wonder Bar for conversation, entertainment and mixology in a unique and fun aesthetic.”

The Lodge is beginning to open back up for social events as well. Join them for a Mystery Night and help raise funds for the local charter school, while you help solve a murder mystery. This month they are also offering a private brunch with Chef Natalia Boyce, trivia night and a St. Patty’s Day feast.

As earlier mentioned, this resort is only part of the collection by Humboldt Bay Social Club. The original property is a bit more rustic and set on the shores of Humboldt Bay. Though the clawfoot tubs at the outdoor bathhouse lean on the side of luxury. A well planned piece of property, “Our design aesthetic highlights the history and beauty of the North Coast, with an emphasis on reclaimed materials, vintage furnishings, and lots of natural light.” Also onsite are the Lobby Bar and Jetty restaurant, which are open to the public and are both dog and kid – friendly.

The O’Connor’s have been in the hospitality business for years. Integrating cannabis is what is new to them. Amy explains to Ganjapreneur: “That’s what integration for us means… the Humboldt experience is our rivers. It’s our redwoods, it’s shopping, it’s the local food movement, it’s our makers and creative community and getting to meet those folks. It’s cannabis, it’s wine, it’s beer and spirits… it’s all those things.”

Scotia Lodge and its bar, restaurant, spa and especially it’s lounge are an exuberant nod in the right direction for cannabis normalization through travel and education. It’s not some run of the mill, weed friendly, bud and breakfast. It is a million times more than that, it’s a place to experience the culture of NorCal in its entirety. It is an inspiration in the world of cannabis.