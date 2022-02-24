Here’s What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To The Caribbean

It goes without saying that there is so much to learn about moving abroad, but packing up and relocating to the Caribbean? That is a whole other ball game. The Caribbean has a huge appeal to the Black community for many reasons. The familiarity, the warmth (people and climate), the food, the endless paradisiacal views, the ease of finding like-minded community – we could go on.

But what are the things you need to know before relocating to the sandy white beaches and colorful islands? We spoke with four Black expats who made the transition of relocating to the Caribbean to see what they wish they’d known beforehand: