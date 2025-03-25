As the United States grapples with a resurgence of measles cases, travelers face new challenges in maintaining their health and safety while flying. The number of confirmed cases nationwide has surpassed 300, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data as of March 14, 2025. The outbreak began in Texas and has since expanded to other states, with a recent case confirmed in Maryland linked to international travel through Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Dr. John Whyte, WebMD’s chief medical officer, emphasized the extreme contagiousness of the disease to Fox News Digital. Dr. Whyte stated it is “several times more contagious” than COVID-19. This heightened transmissibility makes crowded spaces like airports and airplanes potential hotspots for virus spread. As such, it’s crucial for air passengers to be well-informed and take necessary precautions.

Vaccination: Your First Line Of Defense

The most effective way to protect yourself against measles is through vaccination. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine has proven to be highly effective in preventing the disease. Dr. Whyte notes that if you’re immunized, you’re unlikely to be affected even if exposed to someone with measles.

Getting a measles titer test is recommended for those unsure about their vaccination status. This especially applies to adults who may not remember receiving the vaccine as children. This blood test measures your antibody levels and can determine if you have sufficient immunity against the disease.

Mask Up In High-Risk Areas

While masks have become less common in recent years, they remain an effective tool in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses. In areas where measles cases have been detected, wearing a mask can provide an additional layer of protection.

Practice Rigorous Hand Hygiene

Good hand hygiene is crucial in preventing the spread of measles. Dr. Whyte recommends thorough handwashing after touching surfaces, as virus droplets can linger and spread through contact. Carrying and frequently using hand sanitizer during your journey can help maintain cleanliness when soap and water aren’t readily available.

Be Aware Of Your Surroundings

Staying vigilant about your environment is key. Be mindful of crowded airport areas and try to maintain some distance from others when possible. Remember that measles can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

Know The Symptoms And Act Responsibly

Familiarize yourself with measles symptoms, which typically begin with coughing, sneezing, and high fever, followed by a red rash on the face and body several days later. If you develop these symptoms, especially within three weeks of traveling, it’s crucial to seek medical attention promptly. Importantly, if you suspect you might have measles, call your healthcare provider before visiting in person to prevent potentially exposing others.

Plan Ahead For International Travel

For those planning international trips, the CDC recommends checking their Global Measles Travel Health Notice for specific advice about your destination. Ensure you and your travel companions are up-to-date on MMR vaccinations at least two weeks before departure.