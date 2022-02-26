Photo Credit: izusek / Getty Images
Harmony Guides: Where To Eat, Drink, Shop & Play At Miami International Airport
Got a layover and some time to kill? With over 100k followers on TikTok, Caleb J. Harmon-Marshall (@travelwiththeharmony) has been sharing tips and tricks for navigating popular airports around the country. Now he’s teamed up with Travel Noire for Harmony Guides, your one-stop shop for information on what to do, eat, and see at the nation’s best airports, plus tips for making your brief airport visit an enjoyable one.
Miami is known for its tropical beaches, diverse foods, and nightlife. It’s truly a tropical paradise right here in the United States. Many travelers pass through Miami via its international airport; however, they don’t get to see the actual city. What if I told you that you could get a taste of Miami without even leaving the airport? Or maybe you want one last dose of the addictive Miami lifestyle before leaving the city. Well, you’re in luck because here are my top things to do or try when at Miami International Airport.
Harmony Quick Tip – Miami does not have a security checkpoint that leads to all gates. Most of these selections are in the D Terminal which is the main terminal in the airport. The only terminal that connects to the D Terminal is Terminal E.
Air Margaritaville (Pre-Security Concourse E)
Want beach vibes? This place delivers just that. From the décor to the music, Air Margaritaville gives you some delicious tropical food options as well as cocktails. Be careful not to hang out for too long and miss your flight.
La Carreta (Near Gate D-37)
Arguably one of the best authentic Cuban spots in Miami. I recommend their breakfast menu. The French Toast is delicious, and the coffee is served in true Cuban fashion.
Misha’s Cupcakes (Near Gate D-29)
A local bakery located in South Miami, Misha’s houses some of the sweetest cupcakes you’ll ever taste. Misha’s cupcakes are made daily and there are plenty of flavors to choose from. I recommend the cookie dough cupcake. It literally has a fresh bite-sized chunk of cookie dough baked in the middle.
Wynwood Warehouse Bar (Concourse E Satellite)
If you’ve been in those hot Miami streets, you know about Wynwood — a neighborhood in Miami that’s known for its entertainment, art, and bars. I highly suggest you take a seat at this genuine airport replica of the historic Wynwood district.
305 Pizza (Near Gate D-27)
This is a very quick and delicious option if you’re pressed for time. 305 Pizza specializes in delicious pizza sold by the slice. I recommend the “Biscayne Bay,” a Miami spin on a Hawaiian pizza.
Spring Chicken (Near Gate D-22)
With only two locations in the United States, you must taste this delicious menu. Created by the same folks that created YardBird, Spring Chicken is probably the best all-around food choice in the airport. They offer classic southern dishes and the customer service is phenomenal. I personally love YardBird, so the fact that they have the exact same chicken on the menu called “The Yardbird” tells you exactly what you need to order.
Bongos Cuban Café (Between H-J Connector)
Another gem claiming to have the best Cuban food in Miami. The fact that they serve the best mojitos in the airport could single-handedly confirm that claim.
Plane Fun (E Terminal)
This cute mini playground for kids is a replica of an airport and allows young children to explore the skies of aviation, giving parents a much-needed break. Please note, this spot is suitable for toddlers.
World of Whisky (Near Gate D-14)
If you’re into whisky, this is the perfect stop for you. Browse the many selections of Whisky from literally all over the world. No need to worry if you’ll be able to carry on the bottle, you can!
The Miami Heat Store (Near Gate D-32)
No way can you go to Miami and not check out The Miami Heat Store. Luckily, the airport has one with authentic jerseys, hats & much more.
Robbins Gate - Abraham Executive Shoe Shine
For the Robbins Gate feature, we spotlight Black-owned businesses at your local airport.
Black-owned businesses taking space in the aviation industry are far and in between, that’s why when we see them, we must support them. This shoe shining business has been a staple in Miami International for over 10 years. COVID has since shut the business down and there is no word on if or when the business will return. I reached out to speak to the owner but was unable to make contact but if you happen to be in MIA and notice Abraham Executive Shoe Shine has returned, stop by and spend a few bucks!