Harmony Guides: Where To Eat, Drink, Shop & Play At Miami International Airport

Harmony Guides, your one-stop shop for information on what to do, eat, and see at the nation's best airports, plus tips for making your brief airport visit an enjoyable one.

Miami is known for its tropical beaches, diverse foods, and nightlife. It’s truly a tropical paradise right here in the United States. Many travelers pass through Miami via its international airport; however, they don’t get to see the actual city. What if I told you that you could get a taste of Miami without even leaving the airport? Or maybe you want one last dose of the addictive Miami lifestyle before leaving the city. Well, you’re in luck because here are my top things to do or try when at Miami International Airport.

Harmony Quick Tip – Miami does not have a security checkpoint that leads to all gates. Most of these selections are in the D Terminal which is the main terminal in the airport. The only terminal that connects to the D Terminal is Terminal E.