Get Paid $10K A Month For Being A Nanny In Amman, Jordan

Adventurous childcare providers, this one’s for you! According to a job posting by Westside Nannies, a wealthy family in Amman, Jordan is seeking a live-in nanny. You can get paid $10,000 per month, to work with their young children in a temporary four to six-month assignment.

The oldest child is a temper tantrum-prone toddler. The family has a newborn as well, who has a night nurse, but is in need of an expert to establish a schedule and routine.

This early childhood specialist will work with the rest of the family’s childcare team to meet the goals outlined for the children. They are seeking a nanny who is a natural leader and abreast of current childcare philosophies, trends, and techniques. This person’s job will be centered around providing structure, boundaries, and consistency, and using a positive approach to encouraging good behavior.

The position will require the nanny to develop plans which the entire childcare teams can work together to follow. The goal is happy children and a peaceful home. It involves the hefty schedule of a 24-hour, 6-day work week, however you’ll have an entire childcare team at your fingertips and a full domestic staff.

Compensation for this position is a whopping $10,000 a month. You will have your own private room and bathroom in the family’s home, with security and drivers to take you anywhere you may need to go. The family has been highly recommended and praised by the individual who referred them to the staffing company, Westside Nannies of Beverly Hills.

You’ll need to go through them to be considered and the position begins in May, so if you’re interested in this unique opportunity, apply ASAP! If you’ve been considering a move abroad, this is the perfect way to do so and get paid at the same time.

Related: The Black Expat: How To Travel With Your Toddler