Despite its rapid expansion, the Transportation Security Administration’s Gateside program has been quietly rolled back for reasons that remain undisclosed.

The program, announced in September, allows approved TSA PreCheck members to go through security checkpoints and access the rest of the airport even if they have no flight scheduled. As the name suggests, PreCheck members who receive approval and passes can join their loved ones all the way to their flight gates. With this access, approved people can also spend time with someone at an airport during a layover or enjoy eateries and retailers past checkpoints.

The program initially rolled out on September 9 at 13 airports across the United States. Those flight hubs included Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW); Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW); Harry Reid International Airport (LAS); Los Angeles International Airport (LAX); San Diego International Airport (SAN); and several others. Forbes reported that by the time the program began rolling back, it had expanded to around 300 airports nationwide. The official Gateside by TSA PreCheck webpage remains live as of this reporting. The website currently states that the Gateside program is available at 13 U.S. airports “and will roll out to more airports across the country in the coming months.”

What Is Gateside By TSA PreCheck?

The rollout of the TSA’s Gateside program followed 25 years of airport security restrictions implemented after September 11, 2001, which prevented non-ticketed individuals from passing through security checkpoints.

As noted on the Gateside by TSA PreCheck webpage, the program is a free perk for eligible TSA PreCheck members with Known Traveler Numbers (KTNs) who apply for approval one to three days before their planned airport visit. Only those whose applications are approved can pass through TSA security checkpoints.

The TSA has not disclosed why it scaled back the Gateside program’s expansion. It’s unclear whether the program will eventually expand to all airports nationwide or only select locations.