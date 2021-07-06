Budget Airline French Bee Offering $139 Direct Flights From Newark To Paris

Low-cost airline French bee has just made it easier and cheaper than ever to fly non-stop to Paris. With France now being open to all American travelers, tourists are eagerly flocking to its capital city to once again enjoy all the history, romance, and culture the City of Light has to offer.

If you’re traveling from Newark, the good news is that you can now do so for as low as $139.

According to T+L, starting July 15, long-haul budget airline French bee will begin offering direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Paris Orly Airport (ORY) and vice versa. Fares begin at $139 each way and include one 26-pound carry-on bag.

“We are convinced that price remains a decisive factor,” said French bee CEO Marc Rochet. “We are ready to meet the competitive challenge of this New York-Paris route.”

The airline plans to have four flights departing Newark weekly by August. Flights will depart from Newark Liberty International at 10:55 p.m. and arrive at Paris Orly the next day at 12:20 p.m. Flights will depart from Paris at 6:45 p.m. and arrive in Newark at 9 p.m. after a 7 hour and 25 minute-long flight.

French bee operates only a handful of long-haul routes, primarily between Paris, San Francisco, and Tahiti. The new flights comprise French bee’s first route from the East Coast.

The airline flies all Airbus A350s, and each seat includes USB and electrical ports and in-flight entertainment, which can be enjoyed via headphones. Onboard Wi-Fi is available at an additional cost. In-flight meals, champagne, eye masks, pillows, and ear plugs are available at some class levels.

Visit https://us.frenchbee.com/en/paris/flight-new-york-to-paris/low-fare-calendar to view French bee’s low fare calendar and book your tickets today.

Related: Ta-Nehisi Coates: Living In Paris, I Learned To Not Make Racism Comparisons